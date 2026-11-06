Walter Mokoena addressed long-standing speculation about an alleged fallout with Robert Marawa

The former sports presenter opened up about how Marawa inspired his broadcasting career, describing him as arguably the greatest sports broadcaster in South African history

South Africans reacted to Mokoena's heartfelt tribute, with several social media users praising Marawa's contribution to sports broadcasting

South African sports broadcaster Walter Mokoena has addressed speculation about an alleged rivalry between himself and veteran broadcaster Robert Marawa, setting the record straight during a candid conversation with his longtime colleague.

Walter Mokoena addressed long-standing speculation about an alleged fallout with Robert Marawa. Image: Moroka Swallows SC

Source: Facebook

Mokoena, who has known Marawa for approximately 29 years, used the opportunity to explain that there has never been any bad blood between them, despite what he said people had tried to suggest over the years.

In a heartfelt tribute, the former SABC sports presenter revealed that Marawa was one of the broadcasters who inspired him to pursue a career in the industry.

Recalling watching Marawa on television while he was still in matric in 1996, Mokoena said he had looked up to him and hoped to one day reach the same level of excellence.

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He also reflected on their six years working together from 2000, saying he would get goosebumps watching Marawa operate in the studio.

"I've just been a big fan of your work. You've inspired me a lot, and I've learned a lot from you," Mokoena said.

He went further, describing Marawa as arguably the greatest sports broadcaster in South African history and a future Hall of Famer.

Mokoena on his relationship with Marawa

Mokoena did not shy away from the speculation surrounding their relationship, explaining that people had previously tried to create the impression that there was something between the two broadcasters.

However, he was adamant that this was never the case.

"I know that in the past people have tried to create a thing where there's something between me and you, which I can now put to rest as never been," he said.

The broadcaster also shared a light-hearted glimpse into their friendship, revealing that they had socialised together over the years and knew each other's personal preferences. At one point, he even joked about their similar taste in women, suggesting that the subject had previously provided material for gossip columns.

Marawa appeared amused by the revelations, jokingly questioning whether Mokoena was in the right studio.

The exchange highlighted the comfortable relationship between the two men, who were able to laugh about the speculation rather than allow it to define their association.

Watch the clip as posted on X.

Mokoena's tribute to Marawa moves sports fans

Beyond addressing the alleged rivalry, Mokoena made it clear that he wanted Marawa to receive the recognition he believed he deserved.

He praised the veteran broadcaster for helping shape South African sports broadcasting long before the arrival of Google and social media.

Mokoena also expressed a desire to one day reverse their roles, sitting in the interviewer's chair while Marawa became the guest. He said that opportunity would allow him to properly give Marawa his flowers for his contribution to the industry.

Marawa appeared humbled by the praise, thanking Mokoena and saying he appreciated every word.

The conversation also resonated with social media users, with several people celebrating the mutual respect between the broadcasters.

Mr Singo wrote on X:

"Although @robertmarawa often attempts to deflect compliments, Walter Mokoena’s remarks were deeply moving. You are a legend Rob."

Nkwe Mashamaite added:

"This is beautiful. So heart warming. Ta Rob is simply the best and one of our country's best broadcaster."

Somila also shared a brief tribute, writing:

"Bra Rob is a legend."

Another user, Mbo Junior, reflected on their influence on an earlier generation of sports fans, saying:

"When we were young. These guys were on another level."

The exchange has offered a glimpse into the respect shared by two familiar voices in South African sports broadcasting, while Mokoena has made his position on the alleged rivalry abundantly clear.

Robert Marawa's Rwanda F1 prediction resurfaces

Briefly News previously reported that South African sports broadcaster Robert Marawa said his attendance at the FIA Awards in Kigali in December 2024 gave him an early indication of Rwanda's F1 ambitions

Formula 1 confirmed on 13 October 2026 that Rwanda secured a 10-year agreement to bring the sport back to Africa in the early 2030s

Source: Briefly News