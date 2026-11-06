Amapiano singer MaWhoo obtained a protection order against DJ Cyan Boujee at the Randburg Magistrate's Court

The two entertainers clashed publicly over alleged romantic ties to Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla

Cyan Boujee made threats of physical violence against MaWhoo before announcing she was stepping away from social media

MaWhoo reportedly obtained a protection order against fellow entertainer Cyan Boujee following their public dispute involving businessman Kagiso Lerutla Image: MaWhoo, Cyan Boujee

Source: Facebook

Amapiano singer MaWhoo, real name Thandeka Nontobeko Ngema, has secured a protection order against DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee, whose real name is Honour Zuma, after a feud rooted in a love triangle spiralled into physical threats.

MaWhoo approached the Randburg Magistrate's Court after claiming that Cyan's threats and persistent harassment had raised serious concerns for her personal safety. The court ruled in MaWhoo's favour and granted the order.

How the feud started

The public spat traces back to around 18 October, when the two women began trading barbs on Instagram Stories. MaWhoo posted a screenshot of a message from an unnamed man that read: "My twin! You believe a mad lady over me. I really be having people mad for years." Cyan fired back, writing:

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"My name alone will ruin a B's whole day."

Things grew more pointed when MaWhoo claimed that a man had purchased three properties in cash and registered the title deeds in her name, appearing to take a dig at Cyan by stressing that the homes were not rented. She also set one of her videos to MaWhoo's music, widely read as a direct provocation.

Neither woman named the man at the time, but social media users quickly pointed to Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla, a figure already linked to controversy around the municipality's administration.

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Threats and fallout

The situation crossed a line when Cyan, in a video circulated online, threatened to physically confront MaWhoo at any event where the two were booked together. She reportedly said MaWhoo would have to call her "Sesi" while taking a beating. MaWhoo's sister, Amahle, was also drawn into the dispute.

Following the backlash, Cyan announced she was logging off social media. In a statement posted to Instagram, she wrote:

"I've worked incredibly so much on myself as a person, and I'm disappointed that I allowed one situation to bring out a version of myself I've been trying to outgrow. I’m choosing to step away from social media for a little while to reflect, grow and focus on the things that truly matter."

The row also reignited scrutiny around Lerutla. In April 2026, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) dismissed circulating claims that it had widened its probe into Lerutla to include the finances of influencers such as MaWhoo and Cyan, clarifying that it investigates procurement processes rather than individuals directly.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the drama

@Bubu1187224Bubu wrote:

"So happy for MaWhoo. ❤️ She did great and has a lot to lose."

@ThatDogMeme warned:

"This thing won't end well."

MaWhoo got booked in the US amid drama

MaWhoo shifted the narrative around her feud with Cyan Boujee by sharing an international tour booking on social media.

The Amapiano star posted a flyer for A Night of Amapiano at EchoStage in Washington, D.C., scheduled for February 2027.

Source: Briefly News