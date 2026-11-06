@carisa.closet saved her old Nescafé jars for months before attempting a DIY upcycling project at home

Her first attempt left her deeply unimpressed, but she refused to let the jars go to waste

The second transformation video went viral, with followers from around the world sharing their own upcycling stories

Sometimes the best creative outcomes come after the first idea completely flops. That is exactly what happened to Instagram creator @carisa.closet, whose video documenting a coffee jar upcycling project took an unexpected turn and captured the attention of viewers worldwide.

A woman transformed Nescafé jars to store household items. Image: @carisa.closet

Source: TikTok

Posted on 5 November, the reel shows her working at her kitchen sink and countertop, carefully transforming a collection of old Nescafé jars she had been setting aside for months. The plan had been to decorate them with flowers, but once she finished, she was not impressed. She admitted she spent time trying to convince herself she liked the result before accepting it simply was not working. Rather than abandoning the jars, she went back to the drawing board.

What began as a failed flower concept turned into something far more pleasing. Her second attempt produced results she was genuinely happy with, and the whole honest, behind-the-scenes journey is what viewers found so refreshing. The video by @carisa.closet resonated far beyond South Africa. Followers from India, the United States and elsewhere chimed in, many sharing that they had been doing the same thing with old jars for years, inspired by their mothers and grandmothers long before upcycling became a trend. Watch her full transformation reel on Instagram:

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Mzansi applauds Nescafé jar DIY

Viewers were quick to celebrate both the creativity and the honesty behind the process:

@sarswatisuryawanshi wrote:

"Indian moms were shamed for doing these things. They have been doing it for decades."

@softspilldiaries shared:

"Omg, I'm a Nescafé girly too!! and I have these exact bottles being reused in my kitchen. But I never thought of making them this way, thanks for the inspo!!! ♥️✨"

@withmaryaiko said:

"I love how you pivoted! They turned out so great!! 🥰"

@therealtlor reacted:

"This is so cute ‼️‼️"

@nissrealpe commented:

"They are so pretty! 😍❤️ great job!"

@_._.hamnaa._._ noted:

"Sustainability at its peak 🙌🔥"

@raheem_z added:

"This is very creative, and they turned out beautifully! 👏🏾"

Other Briefly News stories about coffee jar upcycling

A creator, Ndivhuwo, inspired South African homemakers after posting an upbeat walkthrough demonstrating versatile ways to repurpose distinctive Douwe Egberts glass jars into elegant home accents.

TikTok creator Kabelo impressed home decor enthusiasts after demonstrating how to upcycle empty Jacobs Krong glass jars into sophisticated modern kitchen storage containers.

Content creator @loreolesya captivated millions on TikTok after showcasing how she transformed an empty glass Nescafé coffee jar into a functional, budget-friendly iced coffee travel tumbler.

Source: Briefly News