World Rugby discussed a major shift in how intentional knock-ons are interpreted at a recent coaching summit in London

Japan coach Eddie Jones named Cheslin Kolbe and Bryan Habana as masters of the interception technique that sparked the debate

Jones revealed coaches reached a new agreement this autumn on what should and should not constitute an intentional knock-on

World Rugby held discussions on changing how referees interpret intentional knock-ons at a recent coaching summit in London, with Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe cited as the player whose technique helped bring the issue into sharp focus.

Japan head coach Eddie Jones, writing in his column for the Daily Mail, revealed that the summit brought together leading coaches from across the global game to engage with the governing body on the future direction of rugby. The knock-on law was among the key topics on the agenda.

Eddie Jones on the Law Change

Jones argued that the previous interpretation had become unreasonably severe, with players receiving yellow cards simply for reaching out to attempt an interception and failing to complete it. Under the old approach, any such attempt was often treated as deliberate interference.

"Everything was deemed intentional. It was quite absurd," Jones wrote.

"Now I think we've got to the realisation that you can stick out one hand to try to catch the ball."

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He added that a clear standard had emerged from the autumn discussions:

"Unless the motion is hitting the ball down, then it's not an intentional knock-on."

Kolbe and Habana Highlighted as Elite Interceptors

Jones pointed to two South African wingers as exemplary practitioners of the interception. He described Kolbe's technique as a product of timing, athleticism and the broader defensive philosophy employed by the Springboks.

"Some of the best interceptors, like Cheslin Kolbe, come in late, stick out their hand and try to knock the ball up. South Africa defend high so they go for intercepts more. Kolbe is a genius at it. Bryan Habana was superb at it, too," Jones wrote.

He noted that elite-level interception requires rare physical qualities.

"You need exceptional speed, meaning you can accelerate onto the ball and time your run," he explained.

The revised interpretation is expected to give players greater latitude when attempting to read and intercept opposition passes, provided the motion is not clearly directed downward to disrupt play.

Source: Briefly News