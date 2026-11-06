South African-American actress Lesley Brandt shared a heartfelt video on Instagram reacting to the US midterm election results on 5 November 2026

Brandt credited Black women and Gen Z voters for a Democratic sweep that saw the party recapture both the House and Senate

Fans from around the world flooded her comments section with messages of relief and solidarity

Lesley Brandt reacted to the US midterm elections. Image: lesleyannbrandt

Source: Instagram

South African-American actress Lesley Brandt could barely contain her emotions after the results of the US midterm elections rolled in on 5 November 2026, taking to Instagram with a candid selfie-style video to share her thoughts with the world.

Seated indoors in front of a wall adorned with an abstract yellow and green painting, Brandt delivered a reflective and celebratory message in a tone that felt personal rather than performative. The clip quickly gained traction online, with fans and followers from multiple countries joining the conversation.

Brandt credits black women and Gen Z

CNN had projected that the Democratic Party recaptured both the House and Senate in what was widely described as a sweeping rebuke of Donald Trump, and the actress was visibly moved by the outcome.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"Today has been a good day. It has been a good day, a really good day, and I'm really proud of this country," she said in the Instagram reel. "I'm really proud of people who I don't agree with sometimes but who stepped up and did the right thing."

Brandt reserved particular praise for two groups she felt made a decisive difference. "I'm really proud of Black women who once again, once again, once again showed up," she said. She also highlighted the determination of young voters, noting that some Gen Z students marched for two hours to cast their ballots after their university polling station was relocated.

She was careful to frame the moment not as a finish line, but as a starting point. "Change, revolutionary change doesn't happen just at the polls. It happens when we hold our elected officials accountable. When we make them collectively honour what they said they would do," Brandt added, closing with a call to maintain the momentum.

Lesley-Ann Brandt reacted to the US mid-term results. Image: lesleyannbrandt

Source: Instagram

Fans around the world react

The video resonated far beyond American borders, drawing warm responses from followers in Ukraine, Brazil, and beyond.

@xodakovska wrote:

"Congrats to the American people from Ukraine!"

@missypuppy922 commented:

"I'm so thankful for President Zelensky destroying the data centres in Russia that helped Elon rig the last election for Trump & he couldn't rig it again."

@skull.queen13 wrote:

"For the first time, we can finally breathe a sigh of relief."

Watch Lesley Brandt's full election reaction video on Instagram.

US Ambassador blames SA Gov on AGOA

In similar news from Briefly News, US Ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, weighed in on South Africa's removal from AGOA eligibility.

The Donald Trump administration announced South Africa's removal, effective 1 January 2027, alongside Rwanda.

Source: Briefly News