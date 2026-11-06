Moonchild Sanelly posted an apology on social media over her earlier remarks on immigration and xenophobia

The musician had previously sparked debate by questioning why undocumented white immigrants were left out of illegal immigration conversations

Sanelly's apology quickly took a sharp turn when she followed it up with a second post mocking those who believed her

Moonchild Sanelly seemingly apologised for her earlier remarks around illegal immigration. Image: Moonsanelly

Source: Twitter

Moonchild Sanelly has had Mzansi doing a double-take after what appeared to be a sincere apology on X turned out to be anything but.

On 4 November 2026, the singer posted what looked like a moment of contrition, writing: "That was a mistake, guys a beg. Sorry," alongside a South African flag emoji and a Nigerian flag emoji. For a brief moment, it seemed like the musician was drawing a line under months of controversy. That moment did not last long.

Moonchild's immigration remarks

The apology was tied to comments Sanelly had made months earlier during heated nationwide debates over illegal immigration. She had argued that South Africans needed to separate the enforcement of immigration laws from outright xenophobic attacks on African migrants. She also raised eyebrows by pointing out that conversations around undocumented immigrants rarely included white foreigners, questioning why the focus consistently fell on African nationals.

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What drew the sharpest reaction, however, was her admission that whenever she is confronted abroad about what is happening in South Africa, she tells people, "I'm not like them." Social media users quickly labelled her unpatriotic, accusing her of distancing herself from her country to appeal to international crowds.

The fake-out that followed

No sooner had Sanelly posted the apology than she followed it up with a second wave of posts making clear she had been playing her critics. She admitted she was baiting them and had no intention of walking back her words, writing: "I apologise for nothing coz I speak the truth I feel." She rounded out her multi-tweet thread with "I'm African" and a condemnation of hate in all forms.

The episode fed into a wider moment of reckoning for South African celebrities, several of whom have faced fierce backlash from social media users who feel public figures are more concerned with their international image than with standing by their fellow citizens during one of the country's most charged political debates.

See Moonchild Sanelly's posts below.

Moonchild Sanelly shares her dating history

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Moonchild Sanelly's colourful romantic life.

The singer and vibrant entertainer shared a glimpse into her past, leaving fans equally stunned and amused by her stories.

Source: Briefly News