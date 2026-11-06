Nota Baloyi appeared on the Not Sorry podcast and made a bold claim about how his romance with Berita Khumalo began

The music executive also opened up about his new girlfriend Thandolwethu Ndlangamandla, and their 15-year age gap

Nota's remarks about Berita's supposed first move have set social media alight with hilarious reactions

Nota Baloyi made candid comments about his relationship with ex-wife Berita during a podcast appearance, claiming she was the one who initially pursued him. Image: Nota Baloyi

Source: Facebook

Nota Baloyi is at it again, stirring the pot with fresh revelations about his rocky past with ex-wife Berita Khumalo, and this time, he's flipping the script on who pursued whom. During a recent episode of the Not Sorry podcast, the outspoken music executive dropped a claim that stopped co-host Seemah mid-track. When she asked him:

"Do you think you are what your ex-wife wanted?"

Nota shot back confidently:

"She approached me, she came to me and justified it by saying, 'You know, that's what Tina Turner did.'"

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Nota admits he wasn't initially attracted to Berita

Nota went on to reveal that sparks didn't fly immediately on his end. Having crossed paths with the Zimbabwean songstress multiple times before, whether in studio sessions or at various industry events, he said he felt no romantic pull at first. What won him over, he explained, was her boldness:

"That is some serious game."

The former couple tied the knot in 2020 before their split was finalised in 2024, a separation that played out very publicly, with both trading barbs across social media and in various interviews.

Watch the video below:

Nota defends his new relationship despite age gap

The podcast also gave Nota a platform to speak about his new relationship with Thandolwethu Ndlangamandla, whom he hard-launched on social media to considerable fanfare. Many netizens were quick to note a resemblance between Thandolwethu and Berita, drawing comparisons across loved-up photos and YouTube appearances the new couple have shared.

When pressed about how he connects with Thandolwethu despite a 15-year age gap, Nota was unapologetic. He added:

"Of course! She's smart. She's smart like me. She holds a conversation. She's able to go toe to toe with me.”

The comments section under the podcast clip has been anything but quiet, with fans reacting to Nota's latest round of revelations with a mix of amusement and exasperation, many urging him to leave his ex-wife's name out of future conversations.

Nota’s girlfriend looks like Berita

Nota attended the Scorpion Kings Live show at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 19 September, and posed for a photo with a mystery woman.

The controversial music executive's date drew attention because she bears a striking resemblance to his ex-wife, Zimbabwean Afro-soul singer Berita.

Source: Briefly News