Thandiswa Mazwai took to X to publicly celebrate her sister Ntsiki Mazwai after her name appeared on the Joburg ballot

The Bongo Maffin star shared how she watched Ntsiki study local governance late into the night ahead of the election

Ntsiki responded emotionally to her big sister's heartfelt tribute, and her reply got people talking

Thandiswa Mazwai congratulated her sister Ntsiki after she made her debut on the Johannesburg election ballot. Image: Ntsiki Mazwai, Thandiswa Mazwai

Source: Facebook

Thandiswa Mazwai has broken her silence on sister Ntsiki Mazwai's political journey, penning a heartfelt tribute after Ntsiki appeared on the Johannesburg ballot during the 5 November 2026 elections. The post quickly caught fire online, with fans flooded with emotions over the sisters' bond.

Taking to X on election day, Thandiswa, who is widely known as one of South Africa's most celebrated musicians, expressed her pride in seeing her outspoken younger sibling take such a bold step into the political arena. Thandiswa wrote, adding that she had watched Ntsiki prepare rigorously in the lead-up to the vote:

"So proud of Ntsiki. My mother's daughter! Her name was on the ballot yesterday in Jozi. Mama would be so proud."

Thandiswa reflects on Ntsiki's late-night study sessions

Far from being just a proud shoutout, Thandiswa's post offered a rare, personal glimpse into the domestic world the two sisters share. She described watching Ntsiki burn the midnight oil, diving deep into local governance material and going head-to-head with fellow political thinkers. She added:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"Ntsiki is so fearless, and when she sets her mind on something, she does it. I've really enjoyed watching her study into the night about local governance and debating with her comrades."

Thandiswa closed her tribute with a traditional Xhosa expression of pride, signing off with "Ntinga ntaka ndini" directed at her sister, a phrase that carries deep cultural weight and affection.

See post here:

Ntsiki's emotional reply to her big sister

Ntsiki, who has long been a polarising but fiercely independent voice in South African public life, was visibly moved by the tribute. She responded directly, writing:

"Ncooooh somda. 🥺🥺🥺🥺 You're the best big sister in the whole world. Thank you so much for making the world a safe place for me to dream and do. The impact you have on my life is something you will never fathom… You have no idea how much I love you. No idea!"

Ntsiki Mazwai clapped back after backlash

Ntsiki Mazwai defended her Land Party after viral memes mocked the party over its Local Government Elections results.

Mazwai clarified that the Land Party only contested 6 of Johannesburg's 135 wards, not the full metro ballot.

Source: Briefly News