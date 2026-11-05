The Durban High Court adjourned the AKA and Tibz murder trial on Thursday, 5 November 2026

The trial began in early October 2026, with the State calling more than 20 witnesses to present evidence

All seven accused men charged in connection with the Florida Road shooting will remain behind bars until April 2027

AKA and Tibz murder trial has been adjourned to April 2027. Image: akaworldwide, tib_motsone

Source: Instagram

The Durban High Court has pushed the murder trial of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane to April 2027, with all seven accused men set to remain behind bars in the interim.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed on Thursday, 5 November 2026, that the matter was adjourned to 12 April through 14 May 2027, to allow the State to continue presenting its case and call further witnesses.

The seven men in the dock face a range of charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, and various firearm and ammunition-related offences.

Forbes and Motsoane were shot outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on 10 February 2023.

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Trial progress since October 2026

The proceedings kicked off in early October 2026, and the State has since led evidence from more than 20 witnesses. The court has heard a mix of video footage, vehicle-tracking data, ballistic findings, and financial evidence in building its case against the accused.

NPA Regional Spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, confirmed the adjournment and noted that all seven men would remain in custody pending the continuation of the trial.

Check out @abramjee's post below:

Peeps on X had plenty to say about the development. Below are some of the reactions:

@Andiswa12088445 wrote: "Ima kancane Abramjee, si busy with election results okwamanje. Those killers must go rot in Kokstad 🚮"

@khethiwesj said: "At least they're in custody."

@SKOSANACS added: "Back to Ebongweni prison."

@Rich_Mahog commented: "Let them buy as much time as they want; the political climate veers them further from indictment."

R803 455 reportedly shared among accused

In a previous report from Briefly News, R803,455 landed in accused Mzwitemba Gwabeni’s account a day after the killing of AKA, as forensic evidence showed payments to co-accused in court.

Source: Briefly News