Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

AKA and Tibz Murder Trial Adjourned to April 2027, 7 Accused Remain in Custody
Celebrities

AKA and Tibz Murder Trial Adjourned to April 2027, 7 Accused Remain in Custody

by  Jessica Gcaba
2 min read
  • The Durban High Court adjourned the AKA and Tibz murder trial on Thursday, 5 November 2026
  • The trial began in early October 2026, with the State calling more than 20 witnesses to present evidence
  • All seven accused men charged in connection with the Florida Road shooting will remain behind bars until April 2027

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

aka and tibz murder trial has been adjourned to 2027.
AKA and Tibz murder trial has been adjourned to April 2027. Image: akaworldwide, tib_motsone
Source: Instagram

The Durban High Court has pushed the murder trial of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane to April 2027, with all seven accused men set to remain behind bars in the interim.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed on Thursday, 5 November 2026, that the matter was adjourned to 12 April through 14 May 2027, to allow the State to continue presenting its case and call further witnesses.

The seven men in the dock face a range of charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, and various firearm and ammunition-related offences.

Read also

NCC leader Fadiel Adams forgets ID card on Election Day in Mitchells Plain

Forbes and Motsoane were shot outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on 10 February 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Trial progress since October 2026

The proceedings kicked off in early October 2026, and the State has since led evidence from more than 20 witnesses. The court has heard a mix of video footage, vehicle-tracking data, ballistic findings, and financial evidence in building its case against the accused.

NPA Regional Spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, confirmed the adjournment and noted that all seven men would remain in custody pending the continuation of the trial.

Check out @abramjee's post below:

Peeps on X had plenty to say about the development. Below are some of the reactions:

@Andiswa12088445 wrote: "Ima kancane Abramjee, si busy with election results okwamanje. Those killers must go rot in Kokstad 🚮"

@khethiwesj said: "At least they're in custody."

@SKOSANACS added: "Back to Ebongweni prison."

@Rich_Mahog commented: "Let them buy as much time as they want; the political climate veers them further from indictment."

R803 455 reportedly shared among accused

Read also

Vusi Thembekwayo urges South Africans to vote on Election Day

In a previous report from Briefly News, R803,455 landed in accused Mzwitemba Gwabeni’s account a day after the killing of AKA, as forensic evidence showed payments to co-accused in court.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jessica Gcaba avatar

Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za

Tags:
AKA - Kiernan Jarryd ForbesDurban
Hot:
Sundowns salary Chad boyce Rare ageing condition Connor niske Mcebo dlamini