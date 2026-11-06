Ntsiki Mazwai defended her Land Party after viral memes mocked the party over its Local Government Elections results

Mazwai clarified that the Land Party only contested 6 of Johannesburg's 135 wards, not the full metro ballot

The activist also raised serious concerns about alleged system failures at the IEC Results Operations Centre

Ntsiki Mazwai broke her silence amid the backlash from the Land Party's election results. Images: ntsikimazwai

Source: Twitter

Ntsiki Mazwai is not standing down quietly. After a wave of memes swept social media mocking her Land Party over the Local Government Elections results, the activist and political newcomer has pushed back with a pointed clarification that reframes the entire conversation.

The online ridicule centred on claims that her party received zero votes, with critics running wild with the narrative. Mazwai, however, says those celebrating were doing so without looking at the full picture.

Land Party's ballot presence

Responding directly on X, Mazwai argued that the mockery was built on a flawed premise.

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"Land Party contested only 6 of Johannesburg's 135 wards," she wrote. "Perhaps check the ballot before celebrating results in wards we weren't contesting."

Mazwai was personally present at the IEC Results Operations Centre in Brixton, where footage showed her closely monitoring the counting process. Her attendance made clear this was not a distant, passive campaign for her.

When a follower questioned her decision to enter party politics at all, her reasoning was straightforward: "To serve my community. To use my voice to better things for the community."

Ntsiki Mazwai hit back at the claims that the Land Party received no votes, revealing that they only contested six of Johannesburg's 135 wards. Image: ntsikimazwai

Source: Twitter

Ntsiki Mazwai raises electoral integrity concerns

Beyond the ward contestation debate, Mazwai used her time at the Brixton centre to flag what she described as serious technical failures. Posting from inside the venue, she wrote:

"The system at the results centre for COJ is down. Here we rig again. Lol. I'm so not surprised."

The allegation added a sharper edge to an already tense post-election atmosphere across several closely contested Gauteng municipalities. Mazwai went further, publicly declaring that she "supports the call for a re-election" as aggrieved parties across the region voiced similar concerns.

Her critics continue to debate whether stepping from digital commentary into electoral politics was a bold move or a miscalculation. But by raising questions about ward contestation and electoral transparency, Mazwai has steered the story well beyond the reach of any meme.

See Ntsiki Mazwai's posts below.

Tumisho Masha responds to ballot paper backlash

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tumisho Masha's response to the investigation that was launched after he publicly shared a photo of his filled ballot paper.

This comes after government officials confirmed that photographing and sharing a marked ballot paper online is a criminal offence that carries fines or jail time.

Source: Briefly News