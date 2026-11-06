A South African comedian reacted to news that one person in Orania voted for the EFF at the local government elections

The video by Instagram user jessejamesallison went viral for its comedic take on a recurring voting pattern in the Afrikaner enclave

South Africans online could not stop laughing, with many joking about the mystery Orania voter's identity

One EFF vote in Orania. Again. For South Africans online, that single ballot was all the comedy they needed.

A man made a video about the 1 EFF vote in Orania again. Image: @jessejamesallison / Instagram / Orania / Facebook

Source: UGC

An Instagram user posted a selfie-style video in November 2026 reacting to the news that, as has apparently become a tradition, one person in the Afrikaner enclave of Orania cast their vote for the Economic Freedom Fighters during the local government elections.

Filmed indoors against a plain wall, the creator @jessejamesallison addressed the camera with barely contained amusement. "There is always that one guy in Orania, and he did it again," he said. "He voted for the EFF. This man is looking to die, is he not? Are you mad?"

The on-screen caption read:

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"1 EFF vote in Orania again 😂🇿🇦"

Orania is a private town in the Northern Cape, home to a predominantly Afrikaner community. The idea that someone there votes EFF, the party known for its radical economic transformation platform and bold political rhetoric, has become something of a running national joke. Whether the vote is a genuine political statement or a deliberate act of trolling, nobody seems to know. And that mystery is exactly what makes it so funny to so many South Africans. Watch jessejamesallison's reaction to the viral Orania EFF vote:

Mzansi reacts to mystery voter

Whether the vote is a protest, a prank, or something in between, one thing is clear: South Africa would not trade this annual mystery for anything. South Africans flooded the comments with their own takes on who this person might be:

@bloodymetal_storm_siren wrote:

"I love my country. We cannot take anything seriously but I still love us 🤣🤣❤️"

@lukedelport said:

"He's doing it for the troll and I love it"

@lee_darren93 added:

"Every 👏 Year! 👏🤣 Just imagine the looks when counting the votes. 💀"

@its_just_6ty warned:

"😂 They gonna find him lol"

@thislad4_44 declared:

"That's a patriot 🙌"

@not_your_average_chap said:

"We need a documentary about this guy before he dies"

@marian_in_stanford asked:

"Maybe it's a woman. Are women allowed to vote in Orania?"

@johnny_ftbl noted:

"Someone said he was trolling politically 😭"

@starr_lylack simply wrote:

"Love him dzowwn [love him down] 😭🤣"

Other Briefly News stories about 2026 local government elections

Popular social and political analyst Cool Story Bru went viral with his post-election breakdown, scrutinising preliminary tallies showing the ANC sliding down toward roughly 31% nationally as vote counting advanced.

A viral TikTok clip set Mzansi abuzz after showing an elderly South African grandmother, fully dressed in African National Congress (ANC) colours and a traditional headwrap, frantically overturning pillows and searching her room for her missing green barcode ID book on election morning.

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officials had to be evacuated under police protection after dissatisfied political party supporters stormed the Rakale Thabong Primary School voting station in Ga-Rankuwa Unit 3 (Tshwane’s Ward 32).

Source: Briefly News