Approved Afrikaner refugee families had their applications abruptly frozen days before they were set to depart

Many families had already sold homes, vehicles, and depleted savings before receiving news of the last-minute cancellations

Hundreds of affected families have called for a formal investigation into what they describe as deliberate sabotage of the programme

The US Afrikaner refugee programme has been hit by claims of sabotage after hundreds of families had their applications suddenly frozen. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

SOUTH AFRICA — Hundreds of Afrikaner refugee applicants and advocacy figures are demanding a comprehensive federal investigation into the United States resettlement programme, alleging deliberate internal sabotage by immigration officials and operational partners.

The calls follow reports that approved applicants have had their entire resettlement process abruptly revoked, including the cancellation of booked flights, the freezing of active files, and the reported lifetime blacklisting of whole families with no avenue for appeal.

According to claims raised publicly by Willem Petzer, rogue staff members within the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) are intentionally obstructing Afrikaner cases. Petzer said affected applicants alleged that administrative mechanisms are being weaponised internally to derail admissions while affiliated non-governmental groups simultaneously fight legal battles to restore non-white refugee intake.

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Who is responsible for approving applications?

USCIS, a Department of Homeland Security agency, controls refugee eligibility and security determinations, retaining the authority to halt approvals or revoke travel clearances at any point prior to port-of-entry admission.

Resettlement operations are largely facilitated on the ground by Church World Service (CWS), a primary federal contractor that previously sued the administration over the legality of prioritising white Afrikaners over other global displaced populations.

Compounding the allegations of obstruction, applicants have lodged severe complaints regarding a total lack of communication from Church World Service. Those stranded report facing completely unresponsive support channels, automated replies, and indefinite case reviews from CWS after having already quit their jobs, depleted their savings, and sold essential assets like vehicles and homes in expectation of imminent departure.

The controversy centres on allegations that these disruptions are not mere bureaucratic bottlenecks, but an intentional effort to stall the Trump administration's policy, which prioritised white South Africans amid concerns over farm attacks and systemic discrimination.

With hundreds of families now left destitute following the sudden revocations and silence from administrative bodies, stranded applicants argue that the systemic cancellation of flights and status points to bad-faith sabotage from within the agencies and contracting apparatus tasked with their relocation.

Other stories about why Afrikaners were accepted into the USA

Source: Briefly News