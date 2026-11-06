SA Instagram creator @rosaylight shared a walkthrough video of a hotel-quality linen and mattress factory shop on 5 November

The store stocks 100% Egyptian cotton bedding and room fragrance products at massive discounts

South Africans flooded the comments section thanking her for sharing the affordable bedding plug

A South African content creator turned a simple shopping trip into a viral moment after sharing a factory shop stocked with hotel-quality linen at steep discounts. @rosaylight posted the walkthrough video on 5 November, moving through aisles packed with duvet covers, fabric rolls, Egyptian cotton bedding sets and room fragrance sprays.

A woman told South Africans about a hotel linen factory shop. Image: @rosaylight

Source: TikTok

Signage throughout the store advertised discounts of 40% to 50%, alongside labels confirming the linen was 100% Egyptian cotton, the same grade used in upmarket hotels. The store operates as both a linen retailer and mattress factory outlet, meaning shoppers can browse premium bedding and pick up a new mattress in the same trip.

On-screen captions during the video by @rosaylight read "Hotel Quality Linen & Mattress Factory Shop ✨", and the creator encouraged followers to visit in person or check out the store's website for more details. The appeal was clear: Egyptian cotton linen is widely regarded as among the finest available, known for its softness, breathability and durability. Getting it at factory prices was what made the video spread quickly. Watch the full factory shop walkthrough here:

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SA appreciates hotel linen plug

South Africans in the comments section were quick to show appreciation:

@melissa_goliath said:

"Thanks sister for the plug 🔌"

@simamelepty wrote:

"Thank you ❤️❤️❤️"

@nomamalinga87 added:

"Thanks sisi. You are doing well."

@bongiwembatha83 commented:

"Also I need the rug."

@chabalala_vincent said:

"🔥😍 plug."

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TikTok content creator Snatched_by_Lwandie went viral after sharing a relaxed, mirror-haul video showing off tailored formal trousers she discovered on markdown at PEP.

Source: Briefly News