A three-year-old pit bull cross named Grace was rescued from a pavement in Manenberg after being caught in a gang-related drive-by shooting

Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectors found Grace with clothing tied around her neck in an attempt to control the bleeding from a chest wound

Grace's owner, a pensioner named Michelle Barron, made a difficult decision about the dog's future after learning of the medical costs involved

A Cape Town pit bull dog survived a shootout. Image: Diego Thomazini

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — A three-year-old pit bull cross named Grace is recovering at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA after sustaining a gunshot wound to the chest during a gang-related drive-by shooting in Manenberg, Cape Town.

According to News24, Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham confirmed that inspectors found Grace on the pavement, where a bystander had tied clothing around her neck in an attempt to stem the bleeding before help arrived. Abraham said that despite her severe injuries, Grace wagged her tail and licked an inspector's hand when rescuers reached her.

Bullet missed vital organs

X-rays taken at the SPCA revealed that the bullet had passed through Grace's chest without striking any vital organs, though fragments remained lodged inside. SPCA veterinarian Dr Natara Moodley confirmed that surgically removing the fragments was not recommended, explaining that the procedure would be invasive and that the small pieces were unlikely to cause complications in the future.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Moodley said Grace's prognosis remains positive as the wound drains naturally and treatment continues. To help stimulate her appetite during recovery, Grace received a special meal of chicken and rice, which Abraham noted she enjoyed.

A pit bull survived the crossfire of a Cape Flats gang shootout. Image: Heather Paul

Source: Getty Images

Owner surrenders Grace to the SPCA

Grace's owner, Michelle Barron, took the painful decision to surrender the dog to the SPCA because her pensioner income could not cover the cost of veterinary care. Barron said the choice was difficult, but that knowing Grace had been fed her favourite meal of chicken offered her some comfort that she had done the right thing. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA, which also seized 16 animals from a Philippi property, is currently looking for a permanent home for Grace.

3 Pit bulls fatally attack Durban woman

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the fatal pit bull attack on a 28-year-old woman in Durban’s Woodlands and calls from local authorities for stricter animal bylaws.

The woman died at the scene, while a security guard shot one dog to stop the attack. The incident has renewed debate about pit bull ownership and the enforcement of rules to keep dangerous dogs from roaming.

Source: Briefly News