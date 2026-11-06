Pit Bull Grace Shot in Chest During Manenberg Drive-By, SPCA Seeks New Home for Her
- A three-year-old pit bull cross named Grace was rescued from a pavement in Manenberg after being caught in a gang-related drive-by shooting
- Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectors found Grace with clothing tied around her neck in an attempt to control the bleeding from a chest wound
- Grace's owner, a pensioner named Michelle Barron, made a difficult decision about the dog's future after learning of the medical costs involved
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WESTERN CAPE — A three-year-old pit bull cross named Grace is recovering at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA after sustaining a gunshot wound to the chest during a gang-related drive-by shooting in Manenberg, Cape Town.
According to News24, Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham confirmed that inspectors found Grace on the pavement, where a bystander had tied clothing around her neck in an attempt to stem the bleeding before help arrived. Abraham said that despite her severe injuries, Grace wagged her tail and licked an inspector's hand when rescuers reached her.
Bullet missed vital organs
X-rays taken at the SPCA revealed that the bullet had passed through Grace's chest without striking any vital organs, though fragments remained lodged inside. SPCA veterinarian Dr Natara Moodley confirmed that surgically removing the fragments was not recommended, explaining that the procedure would be invasive and that the small pieces were unlikely to cause complications in the future.
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Moodley said Grace's prognosis remains positive as the wound drains naturally and treatment continues. To help stimulate her appetite during recovery, Grace received a special meal of chicken and rice, which Abraham noted she enjoyed.
Owner surrenders Grace to the SPCA
Grace's owner, Michelle Barron, took the painful decision to surrender the dog to the SPCA because her pensioner income could not cover the cost of veterinary care. Barron said the choice was difficult, but that knowing Grace had been fed her favourite meal of chicken offered her some comfort that she had done the right thing. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA, which also seized 16 animals from a Philippi property, is currently looking for a permanent home for Grace.
3 Pit bulls fatally attack Durban woman
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the fatal pit bull attack on a 28-year-old woman in Durban’s Woodlands and calls from local authorities for stricter animal bylaws.
The woman died at the scene, while a security guard shot one dog to stop the attack. The incident has renewed debate about pit bull ownership and the enforcement of rules to keep dangerous dogs from roaming.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za