Aletté Winckler tied the knot with her husband for the third time to mark their 20th wedding anniversary at the River House Collection in Worcester

The star revealed her original wedding day was rushed after her hair and makeup artist arrived almost two hours late, planting the seed for the milestone re-dos

Fans and followers flooded her Facebook post with mixed reactions, from gushing support to eyebrow-raising criticism

Aletté Winckler marries her husband 3 times in Worcester during their 20th anniversary. Image: Aletté Winckler

Source: Facebook

South African star Aletté Winckler has set hearts racing after sharing that she and her husband renewed their vows for the third time, celebrating two decades of marriage with a full white wedding at the River House Collection along the Breede River in Worcester.

In a lengthy Facebook post shared on 4 November 2026, Winckler walked followers through the story behind what she called "THREE WEDDINGS. SAME COUPLE. SAME HUSBAND. 20 YEARS APART!!!" The post, which included a collage of photos from all three ceremonies, quickly attracted attention for its deeply personal backstory.

The wedding that almost didn't happen

Winckler explained that the original plan to redo their wedding stemmed from a chaotic first day. Her hair and makeup artist arrived nearly two hours late, leaving everything feeling rushed and the photos sparse. She vowed the very next day to redo it at their tenth anniversary, but financial constraints got in the way.

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"When our 10th anniversary arrived, we simply couldn't afford it. I let the dream go," she wrote.

That dream, however, didn't stay dormant for long. An unexpected venue offer came through and, as she described it, everything supernaturally fell into place. The couple celebrated their tenth anniversary with a do-over ceremony and loved it so much they committed to doing the same at twenty and thirty years.

Reflecting on the photos spread across two decades, Winckler wrote about seeing "God's faithfulness through 20 years of love, challenges, forgiveness and choosing each other." She also cheekily noted that by their 30th anniversary, their eldest child will be 26, meaning she could potentially celebrate as a grandmother.

Aletté Winckler got married for the third time. Image: Aletté Winckler

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to the 3-wedding story

The post drew a wide spectrum of responses from followers, with opinions ranging from warm celebration to outright scepticism.

Amanda De Lange wrote:

"I understand renewing vows and all but the full tedo.. white wedding dress? Sjoe 🤦‍♀️"

Diane Lynn Share was moved by the story:

"I would love to do this for our 20th anniversary. We never had a proper wedding due to finances; if I had the finances now, I would definitely start planning for it for next year... happy anniversary and skip all the negative comments!"

Mena Gullett stirred conversation with a pointed remark:

"She looks older than Heinz."

Maretha Du Toit Louw was less than impressed:

"We have been married 58 years, 58 years ago, no reason to marry again nue, people have too much money to waste, while there are Many homeless hungry people."

Christal Jackson Bulak Steyn kept it warm:

"Gorgeous ❤️❤️ I would have loved it and been even more special it was the same dress as on the orginal wedding day 20 years ago. But the photos are amazing. Love your beautiful family."

Isobel Gidish quipped:

"Heinz still looks 10 years younger than her."

Chanelle Bouwer offered her blessing:

"Beautiful ❤️ May God continue to bless and carry you on your beautiful journey together, for the next ♾️ years together 💐"

J'Something shows love for his wife Coco

In a previous report from Briefly News, J'Something showed his love for his wife, Coco, permanently and unexpectedly, which got Mzansi talking.

The Mi Casa singer debuted a tattoo of Coco's face on his leg, shared on X by @busiwe_bubu.

Source: Briefly News