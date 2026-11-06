Fresh banking evidence presented at the Durban High Court placed a company linked to taxi boss Mfundo Gcaba at the centre of the AKA murder trial

A payment of R803,455 was transferred to alleged mastermind Mziwethemba Gwabeni just one day after AKA and Tibz were shot dead outside a Durban restaurant

The AKA murder trial has been postponed and is set to resume in April 2027, with the alleged roles of two suspected gunmen still to be addressed

Mfundo Gcaba's name surfaced in court proceedings after an R803,000 payment was discussed during the AKA murder trial. Image: AKA, Tibello Tibz

Source: Facebook

Fresh financial evidence at the Durban High Court has thrust the name of prominent Durban taxi boss Mfundo Gcaba back into the spotlight during the ongoing murder trial of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane. The timing of a large bank transfer has raised new questions about the money trail linking those close to the accused.

On Thursday, 5 November 2026, prosecutors revealed that Bright Circle (PTY) LTD, a company registered in 2017 with Gcaba listed as its sole director, transferred R803,455 to alleged mastermind Mziwethemba Gwabeni on 11 February 2023. That date is significant: it falls just one day after AKA and Tibz were fatally shot outside the Wish on Florida restaurant in Durban.

Money distributed to co-accused

The court heard that Gwabeni, who stands as accused number four in the trial, did not hold onto the funds. Forensic evidence showed he distributed portions of the money to his co-accused on the same day the payment arrived.

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Ithala Bank forensic manager Mzikayise Mkhize also took the stand, testifying about transactions linked to Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande's account. Mkhize confirmed that Ndimande received funds from Gwabeni on 11 February 2023, though the money only cleared on 13 February due to an inter-bank delay between FNB and Ithala.

According to Daily Sun, FNB witness Ashley Wilson, who testified via camera link, presented a combination of bank statements and Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) documents to support the state's case. Prosecutors are using this financial web to establish alleged connections between the accused and the murders.

AKA trial postponed to April 2027

Thursday also marked the end of the trial's first leg, which kicked off on 5 October 2026. A Standard Bank witness had been scheduled to testify about the bank accounts of accused number five, but that testimony could not proceed after the court learned the witness was unwell. The matter has been postponed and will resume between 12 April and 14 May 2027.

Seven men are on trial for the murders: Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, Lindokuhle Ndimande, Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande. Since the trial began, the state has called police officers, CCTV analysts, vehicle tracker specialists and banking witnesses from Capitec, FNB and Ithala Bank. The alleged involvement of the two suspected gunmen is still expected to be addressed as proceedings continue next year.

AKA’s murder trial got adjourned

The Durban High Court adjourned the AKA and Tibz murder trial on Thursday, 5 November 2026.

The trial began in early October 2026, with the State calling more than 20 witnesses to present evidence.

Source: Briefly News