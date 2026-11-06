WWE superstar Drew McIntyre shared a video of himself wearing a Kaizer Chiefs jersey while training, drawing major attention from South African football fans

The four-time WWE Champion, aged 41, captioned the clip with a single word that sent Amakhosi supporters into a frenzy

McIntyre has been away from WWE television since WrestleMania 42, with his latest post now raising new questions about his connection to the club

Four-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has set South African football social media alight after appearing in a training video dressed in a Kaizer Chiefs kit.

The 41-year-old Scottish wrestler, widely recognised by his ring name The Scottish Psychopath, posted the clip showing him bench-pressing weights while wearing the Amakhosi strip.

He paired the video with a single caption: "Amakhosi." The post attracted hundreds of thousands of views and was widely shared among Kaizer Chiefs supporters.

McIntyre goes Amakhosi in viral training clip

The video was also picked up and reshared on X by user [@Dashin57](https://x.com), with the caption: "Gearing up in Kaizer Chiefs jersey @KaizerChiefs #KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life #betwayprem #wwe."

McIntyre is known beyond wrestling as a passionate football supporter, and his appearance in Chiefs colours has prompted speculation among fans that he may hold genuine affection for the Soweto club. Whether the post reflects a true allegiance or simply admiration for the jersey remains unclear.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

McIntyre's WWE absence adds to intrigue

The timing of the post has added another layer of interest. McIntyre has been absent from WWE television following WrestleMania 42, during which period he has pursued projects in acting and entertainment.

His film credits include *The Last Druid*, which stars Russell Crowe, as well as *Agent of Shadows*. He has also spent time in Spain while working on ventures outside professional wrestling.

Despite the extended hiatus, McIntyre has indicated that he plans to return to the ring at some point. His Kaizer Chiefs post, however, has briefly shifted attention from his wrestling career to his apparent interest in South African football.

Kaizer Chiefs supporters have welcomed the nod from the global sports personality, with many taking it as confirmation that the club's brand continues to reach audiences far beyond South African shores.

Source: Briefly News