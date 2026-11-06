Black Coffee posted a Nigerian flag on X, hinting at his upcoming Lagos appearance in December 2026

Music platform WeTalkSound confirmed Black Coffee is set to perform in Lagos on 19 December

South African fans took to X with mixed reactions, with some joking about the booking fee and others urging the DJ to stay safe

Black Coffee announced an upcoming performance in Lagos scheduled for December 2026. Image: Black Coffee

Source: Facebook

DJ Black Coffee is heading back to Nigeria, and South Africans have something to say about it. The world-renowned DJ and producer teased the announcement with a simple post on X, just the word "Lagos" paired with a Nigerian flag emoji, and the internet quickly filled in the blanks.

Music platform WeTalkSound confirmed the news, responding to Black Coffee's cryptic post to announce that the Grammy-winning DJ will perform in Lagos on 19 December 2026.

Black Coffee's Lagos return

The Lagos gig is shaping up to be one of the hottest events on the December calendar in West Africa, with Black Coffee's reputation for electrifying sets making him a guaranteed crowd-puller.

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Black Coffee has long been a fixture on the global DJ circuit, and Lagos has become one of the continent's most electric stops for top-tier artists. His brief X post was enough to send fans into a frenzy, with South Africans flooding the replies section.

See post here:

Mzansi peeps weigh in

The reactions ranged from hilarious to heartfelt.

@setjhaba_N joked about the price tag, writing:

"Booking fee is 1 trillion Naira. 😂😂"

@ManQzulu had a more cautious message for the DJ, writing:

"Stay safe in that country Zikode angibathembi labo."

@ChosenOne_2026 took a swipe at foreigners who overstay their welcome in South Africa. Raymond wrote:

"Grootman will have his Visa in order and won’t overstay his visit."

Black Coffee Foundation promotes upcoming artists

The Black Coffee Foundation announced applications for its annual music conference, An Honest Conversation With Black Coffee.

Upcoming artists, DJs, producers, songwriters and music professionals are invited to apply for a spot at the third annual conference.

Source: Briefly News