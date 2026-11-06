South African rugby has lost a former provincial star whose remarkable journey spanned several generations and left a lasting impression

His contribution to the game went far beyond what he achieved on the rugby field, with SA Rugby paying tribute to his legacy

The former wing had connections to some of South African rugby's biggest names, and his own story deserves to be remembered

South African rugby is mourning former Natal wing Christie Noble, who has died at 63. Image: sarugbymag.com

Source: UGC

South African rugby is mourning former Natal wing Christie Noble, who died at 63 in the early hours of Friday, 6 November 2026. Noble was part of the historic Natal team that won its first Currie Cup in 1990 and later contributed to the development of women's rugby in the country.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander confirmed his passing and paid tribute to a player whose career unfolded during a period when opportunities in the sport were far from equal.

Christie Noble's place in South African rugby history

Noble represented Western Province, WP Liga, Eastern Province and Natal during his playing career. His biggest achievement came in 1990 when he helped Natal secure its maiden Currie Cup title during the union's centenary year.

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He was the only black player in that victorious team.

"The Noble family have left an indelible mark in rugby in South Africa, and Christie's achievements in our game were particularly significant in an era when opportunities in South African rugby were far from equal," Alexander said, in a statement shared by SA Rugby.

He added:

"As a member of the Federation, Christie was among those players whose talent, determination and commitment helped sustain and develop the game beyond the traditional structures of rugby in the country."

Alexander also highlighted the significance of Noble's involvement in the 1990 side, saying his presence demonstrated that "ability and excellence could transcend the barriers that divided South African rugby at the time".

Former Natal wing Christie Noble has died at 63. Image: springboks.rugby

Source: UGC

His contribution continued beyond playing

After retiring, Noble remained involved in the sport. He served as an assistant coach to the first Springbok Women's team in 2004.

His older brother John also represented the South African Rugby Football Federation (SARFF), while his nephew is former Springbok wing and current Hollywoodbets Sharks head coach JP Pietersen.

Alexander said Noble's influence extended into his community and that his contribution helped create opportunities for future generations.

"Players like Christie helped lay the foundations for the inclusive game we continue to build today," he said.

He concluded by extending SA Rugby's condolences to Noble's family, friends, former teammates and everyone mourning his passing.

Springboks send condolences after All Blacks suffer tragic loss

Briefly News previously reported that the All Blacks were mourning the death of their long-serving head of security, Logan Cadwallader, who died in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander also sent a heartfelt message to New Zealand Rugby, highlighting the special bond between international teams and reminding the rugby community that the sport extends beyond fierce rivalries.

Source: Briefly News