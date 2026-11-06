Steve Hofmeyr took to Facebook to weigh in on the US midterm elections, expressing surprise at the political climate in America

The singer reflected on the rise of what he described as communist and anti-American sentiment in the country three decades after the Berlin Wall fell

His post drew strong reactions from fans and followers who were divided over his political views and his take on Trump

Steve Hofmeyr weighed in on the outcome of the 2026 US midterm elections. Image: Steve Hofmeyr

Source: Facebook

Steve Hofmeyr never shies away from controversy, and his latest Facebook post on the US midterm elections has people talking again. The South African singer shared his thoughts on the Republican Party's performance on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, sparking a fiery debate in his comment section.

Steve Hofmeyr on America's political shift

In his post, Hofmeyr said the Republicans were taking a beating across the board, describing the outcome not just as a prediction but as part of a recognisable pattern in American midterm elections. He acknowledged that former President Donald Trump sounded disappointed but believed the results would have little impact on Trump's broader authority.

What struck Hofmeyr most, however, was what he sees as a dramatic ideological shift in America. He wrote, expressing disbelief that communism and Islamism could resurge within his lifetime, three decades after the fall of the Berlin Wall:

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"Ek weer staan verbaas dat daar in my leeftyd, 30jaar nadat die Berlynse muur geval het, daar in Amerika 'n oplewing sou wees vir kommunisme, Islamisme en 'n wye anti-Amerikaanse sentiment."

See post here:

Fans divided in the comments

The post racked up over 3,200 reactions and drew passionate responses from followers on both sides of the political fence.

Johan Van Der Merwe pushed back firmly, writing:

"Steve, ek was een van jou grootste fans totdat jy do radical begin raak het dat jy verdwaal het in samestellingsteorieë. Amerikaners het nie net gestem vir 'n beter lewe nie, maar ook teen 'n kultus leier wat julle almal wil laat glo dat kommuniste en Jihadiste sal oorneem as hy nie kan aanhou om homself en sy familie te verryk deur korrupsie nie." He added that he was deeply discouraged seeing intelligent people fall for what he called a cult around a "con artist" with no moral compass.

Tse Pang offered a more measured take, suggesting that Trump should recognise how much the political landscape has shifted:

"If Trump is a quick learner, he will likely recognise from the midterm results that politics in 2026 is vastly different from politics in the 1920s. In 2026, people no longer desire war; they seek world peace."

Jeanetta Coetzee Meyer kept it brief, writing:

"Ek persoonlik hoop dis die begin van die einde vir Trump," which drew swift pushback from Schalk Jonker and Belinda Steenkamp, who questioned her reasoning.

Pieter De Beer summed up the bewilderment felt by many on the other side:

"Ek is verstom. Regtig."

Gareth Cliff weighed in on US elections

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono called out South African radio broadcaster Gareth Cliff after the US midterm results came in.

Cliff had mocked pollsters, academics and Democrats before the election, listing figures like Abdul El-Sayed among 'the worst people in America'.

Source: Briefly News