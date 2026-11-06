Cool Story Bru content creator @coolstorybru_za broke down the ANC's latest vote tallies as results came in from the 2026 local government elections

The analysis showed the ANC had fallen to just over 31% of the national vote, down sharply from 45% in 2021 and far below its 2006 peak of 64%

South Africans online reacted strongly to the numbers, with many questioning why millions of voters still backed the ruling party

A digital creator analysed the latest election numbers, revealing a massive decline in support for the ruling party. Image: coolstorybru_za / Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Instagram

A South African content creator has gone viral for his sharp breakdown of the ANC's performance in the 2026 local government elections, and the numbers left many viewers stunned. Instagram user @coolstorybru_za, the face behind the popular page Cool Story Bru, shared his reaction on Instagram on 5 November 2026 as vote tallies rolled in from across the country. With more than half of the votes counted at the time of his analysis, the data told a striking story.

ANC's long decline in numbers

The governing party had pulled in just over 31% of the national vote. That figure sits well below the 45% the ANC received in the 2021 local government elections, and it is less than half of the party's historic high of 64%, recorded back in 2006. The creator noted that despite the sharp downward trend, the ANC still held its position as the party with the most total votes and council seats among those counted.

Watch the Cool Story Bru election breakdown in the Instagram reel below:

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Mzansi reacts to the ANC's drop

The video resonated quickly, with South Africans flooding the comments to share their feelings about the results.

@dani_knottenbelt said:

"Not big enough, in my opinion. After failing the country for so long. I genuinely want to know why people still vote ANC?"

@wanga_angee wrote:

"We love to see it. 🔥 Finally South Africa is waking up."

@txrmented_x_sxul added:

"The fact they still got votes is baffling."

@mrstarynfaulkner reacted:

"❤️ Best news ever. Let the dropping continue."

@1sttoomyno predicted:

"They'll be at 20% in 2029. Keep it up, guys 👊."

@duck.1001981 pointed out:

"For those saying they wonder what the DA will do for black folks. The ANC has been in power for 32 years, and throughout that time, black people are the ones who have suffered most. So what exactly are we talking about here?"

3 Briefly News election-related articles

A content creator filmed their gogo frantically searching her bedroom for her missing identity document after her relatives deliberately hid it to keep her from voting.

A video circulating online captured a physical altercation that broke out after an agitated woman threw an African National Congress (ANC) T-shirt to the ground and stomped on it, prompting supporters to confront her.

A comical sidewalk battle between two young women blocking each other's political election posters from motorists left internet users in stitches.

Source: Briefly News