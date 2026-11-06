Sizwe Dhlomo Weighs In On Election Results Amid Mzansi's Stance On the ANC
- Sizwe Dhlomo took to X on 5 November 2026 to react as local election results rolled in, showing the DA leading across Johannesburg Metros
- The media personality posted in a mix of isiZulu and English, saying the ANC had oppressed people for far too long
- His post sparked a wave of responses from peeps who shared their frustrations with the ruling party's track record
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Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo stirred conversation on X on Thursday, 5 November 2026, as South Africans watched local election results pour in. With the DA showing a commanding lead across most Johannesburg Metros, the mood online was electric, and Dhlomo did not hold back.
Writing in a mix of isiZulu and English, he posted: "Mina angifuni ukuniqambela amanga, it's horrible that umbuso usuhambile kodwa ke, neANC idlale ngabantu kakhulu!" The post translates roughly to: "I do not want to lie to you guys; it's horrible that the celebrations are over. The ANC has oppressed people for far too long."
ANC's electoral slide hits hard
The local elections, held on 4 November 2026, painted a grim picture for the ANC in Gauteng, with Johannesburg appearing to shift decisively towards the DA. For many South Africans, the results were no surprise, but a long-overdue reckoning for a party that has governed the country since 1994.
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Dhlomo's post hit a nerve, drawing thousands of responses from people who felt the results reflected years of broken promises, corruption, and economic mismanagement.
Peeps share their frustrations
The reactions beneath Dhlomo's post ranged from anger and heartbreak to cautious hope. Here is what some netizens had to say:
@futhinka wrote: "Can we unite immediately and decide who to vote for in 2029? The black vote is scattered; we need unity!"
@liso4real said: "Bro, I hate the ANC for making us look ngathi we as black people cannot govern."
@nkabindenm weighed in: "ANC betrayed our loyalty to it. The ANC leaders are arrogant and continue to take care of their own girlfriends & boyfriends."
@NombuleloPS warned: "Kusase kuncane loku bhuti, 2029 they will see flames."
@FusionistRSA observed: "Gauteng is now blue from south to north 🙆🏽♂️ People are not even ashamed; they are proud instead 💔😭."
@noahsperspex put it bluntly: "They had 32 years…32 years to grow and chose to steal and send baddies to Dubai!! aykhale kufe ofayo."
Vusi reacts as ANC faces Johannesburg setback
In a previous report from Briefly News, Vusi Thembekwayo reacts on X as early Gauteng election results put Dada Morero’s Johannesburg role in doubt, with DA leads and divided social media reactions.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za