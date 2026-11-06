MaMkhize broke her silence on Friday, 6 November 2026, posting a strongly worded statement on Instagram directed at ex-husband Sbu Mpisane

The businesswoman revealed the assets Sbu Mpisane walked away with after their split, including Royal Eagles FC, their La Lucia home and exotic cars

The post came alongside a separate fraud complaint filed against MaMkhize involving the Sbusha Trust and an alleged property transaction

MaMkhize and Sbu Mpisane got divorced, and he walked away with a list of luxury items. Image: kwa_mamkhize, IOL

Source: Instagram

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize has had enough. The KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman and media personality went public on Friday, 6 November 2026, with a pointed Instagram statement directed at her ex-husband, Wiseman Sbu Mpisane, telling him to "go out and work, as other men do."

The post dropped the same day that investigative journalist Abram Mashego, writing for National Media Group, sent MaMkhize 12 questions tied to a fraud complaint Sbu Mpisane had filed. The complaint centres on a property transaction involving the Sbusha Trust. In a separate note included in the same Instagram post, MaMkhize said she was hearing about the alleged criminal investigation for the first time through Mashego's correspondence. "I am not in a position to comment on matters that have not been formally brought to my attention or on any ongoing legal proceedings," she wrote, adding that the allegations are "without basis and are strongly disputed."

MaMkhize lists what Sbu received after their split

It was the personal portion of her post, however, that caught fire online. MaMkhize said she had stayed quiet for years out of respect for Mpisane and their son, but that she could no longer stomach watching their private disputes play out in public. She accused her ex-husband of repeatedly taking matters to the media rather than allowing legal processes to run their course.

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She then detailed, by name, what Mpisane received when their relationship ended: Royal Eagles Football Club, their matrimonial home in La Lucia, and a fleet of exotic cars. "As if that was not enough, you were left with all of this despite never having worked for it," she wrote.

Her parting shot was blunt: "Please now go out and work, as other men do."

MaMkhize closed by saying her son and grandchildren remain her priority, and that she would not be drawn into a public back-and-forth. "I have said what I believe needs to be said," she wrote, signing off with "With Love, Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize."

MaMkhize exposed what Sbu Mpisane walked away with in their divorce. Image: sbumpisane

Source: Facebook

Fans rally behind MaMkhize

Supporters flooded the comments section with encouragement:

@ayandathabethe_: "Count it all joy- James 1:2-4 ❤️"

@dumisanimabunda769: "Angazi lutho, but I'm on your side, and in your corner. There are two sides to a story… but so persuaded that yours is the truth 🙌"

@_machokie: "UMpisane akasebenze njengamanye amadoda ayeke u mama 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

@lolo_morapeli: "She's been quiet for far too long, and clearly she's been pushed to her limit. Sometimes enough is enough. Everyone must take responsibility and work towards building something for themselves. @kwa_mammkhize, keep your head up. We see you, we support you, and we stand with you all the way ♥️👏🏾"

@sekgweta: "Let the lord be with you and your family at this moment, mommy ❤️❤️🙌🙌"

@nomusa_phensulo: "I hope you get through this victorious ❤️ @kwa_mammkhize"

@zarithebosslady: "🤍🤍🤍love & light"

Check out Shauwn's post below:

Tamia's marriage to Andile Mpisane gets questioned

Briefly News previously reported that SARS can sell five Durban properties linked to Shauwn Mkhize over a R125.9m tax debt; Tamia Mpisane’s court link raises questions about community of property.

Source: Briefly News