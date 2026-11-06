Thanda Choir's powerful performance video went viral on Instagram on 5 November 2026, leaving South Africans in awe

The clip, reshared by @asakhanya676, features the choir singing and dancing in what appears to be a studio gathering

Fans flooded the comments calling the vocals world-class, with one viewer cancelling their visa plans after watching

Asakhanya shared a clip of the choir singing. Image: @asakhanya676

Source: Instagram

Thanda Choir set South African social media alight after a video of their stunning group performance began circulating on Instagram on 5 November 2026. The clip, shared by @asakhanya676, captured the choir singing and dancing together in an indoor space, their voices blending in a way that stopped people mid-scroll.

The video carried on-screen text reading:

"South African artists keep proving why they're world class artists 🥹🔥🔥"

The performance showcased traditional African vocals at their most captivating, drawing comparisons to the soundtrack of Marvel's Black Panther from viewers who felt the music carried that same cinematic weight.

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Fans demand an EP release

The original caption from the reshared post said it plainly: Thanda Choir needed to release an EP already. Fans agreed without hesitation. Comments poured in asking when the music would be available to stream, with some already refreshing their Spotify pages in anticipation.

The choir's blend of traditional sound and raw vocal power clearly resonated far beyond South Africa's borders, with viewers from across the continent joining the conversation.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi and beyond react to Thanda Choir

Comments on the video under her page captured just how deeply the performance moved people:

@tshepo_kgakane said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥 I keep refreshing my Spotify.... when's it dropping"

@mnce_n wrote:

"Weeeeehhh!!!! 🔥🔥😭 Ayhi, I'm cancelling my VISA" (Oh no, I'm cancelling my VISA)

@_taku_arnold_ noted:

"It's giving Black Panther vibes @marvelstudios"

@cyaa.r asked:

"E dropa neng plz" (When is it dropping, please)

@oratile_godwill simply added:

"Good company 🤞🏾"

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Source: Briefly News