Cinematographer Justin Lubin shared a heartfelt tribute to the South African cast and crew who worked on The Terminal List Season 2

Hollywood star Chris Pratt and South African actor Arnold Vosloo were among the talent who filmed in Hoedspruit, Limpopo

Fans who watched the Prime Video series were stunned to recognise familiar South African landscapes on screen

Chris Pratt and South African actor Arnold Vosloo were spotted filming scenes for The Terminal List season 2 in Hoedspruit. Image: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Hollywood has come to the bushveld. Cinematographer Justin Lubin has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the South African cast and crew who helped bring The Terminal List Season 2 to life, revealing that production took place in Hoedspruit, Limpopo. The shoutout has since caught fire online, with fans reacting with pure disbelief that a major American production was filmed right in their backyard.

Hollywood stars in Limpopo

Lubin's post, shared on his Instagram account @justin_lubin, was a warm acknowledgement of everyone who made the shoot possible. "They say it takes a village," he wrote, before listing key collaborators including @prattprattpratt, @arnold_vosloo and several other directors and crew members. The post is tagged with The Terminal List's Prime Video account and references Jack Carr's best-selling novel True Believer, which forms the basis of the season.

Chris Pratt, who leads the series as Navy SEAL James Reece, stars alongside South African-born actor Arnold Vosloo, best known internationally for his role in The Mummy franchise. The pairing of a Hollywood A-lister with a South African icon on home soil has understandably turned heads.

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Fans spot SA landscapes on screen

What is particularly striking is that viewers had already picked up on the South African locations before Lubin's post confirmed it.

Fan @feainsp noted in the comments:

"Great show. While watching it, I saw the Cape Town mountains and knew it was our city. Beautiful. Hoedspruit made for beautiful scenes as well."

@doc4_life wrote:

"Just finished watching yesterday’s last season! The best show ever!!" while @bevan_p added: "Epic Show. I'm already rewatching it for a second time."

@huntert3312 even suggested a unique local angle:

"Do a Terminal List on unravelling the poachers’ hierarchy."

@tom_msijo, who appears to be part of the local crew, summed up the collective pride simply:

"We did it."

Hollywood actor Forest Whitaker was in SA

Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker shared his excitement after arriving in Cape Town, South Africa.

Whitaker visited the Constantia Glen wine estate as the first stop on his South African journey.

Source: Briefly News