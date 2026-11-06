TikToker Kamogelo Lepuru documented herself painting the interior of her informal home on 27 October

She borrowed paint from her sister to test the colour before committing to the full pink transformation

The finished look stunned viewers, with many asking where they could get paint to do the same

A South African woman turned her corrugated metal shack into something to be proud of, and the internet could not stop watching. The TikToker posted a vlog-style video on 27 October showing herself tackling a DIY painting project inside her informal home. Armed with paint borrowed from her sister, she set out to test whether a splash of colour could change the feel of the space entirely.

A woman shared her shack transformation. Image: @kamogelo.lepuru

Source: TikTok

The process was not without its challenges. Kamogelo started with a lighter shade to see how it would look before committing fully, mixing pink into areas where the white was bleeding through. She worked through it herself, brush in hand, figuring things out as she went.

By the end of the video, the walls were a cheerful pink, and Kamogelo cleaned up to celebrate the moment. Her only complaint was that the paint had dried faster than expected, leaving her rushing to get ready because she was already running late.

The clip captured something deeply relatable: the pride of making your space beautiful with limited resources, and celebrating it properly when you are done. Watch Kamogelo's pink shack transformation on TikTok:

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Mzansi reacts to shack makeover

South Africans flooded the comments with love, advice and questions:

@Monga wrote:

"Hi Chomie, as an Artisan Painter, my advice is to start by priming the wall first. If you don't have primer, paint the surface with white colour first then the colour of your choice. The purpose of primer is to bring out the true colour of the paint."

@Mimi❤️🫂🦄 said:

"Add a ceiling and the painting will really pop🔥🫵🏻"

@BEATRICE. said:

"First time seeing you and I'm in love."

Other Briefly News stories about shacks

Instagram user @xavi.ismkhosi01 moved netizens to tears after revealing a dramatic before-and-after renovation of a bare corrugated metal dwelling for her mother.

Creator Nthabiseng Betty went viral after unveiling the modern, plush living area inside her newly renovated shack, addressing critics who questioned why she spent between R40,000 and R70,000 on an umkhukhu instead of immediately buying bricks.

Nthabiseng Maluleka, a salon entrepreneur from Ga-Rankuwa, captivated social media after offering followers a closer look at her meticulously styled and furnished shack home.

Source: Briefly News