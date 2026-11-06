Former Vibe FM host DJ Lwazi Mdladla quit radio to run as a Ward 40 councillor candidate for the MK Party in KwaMashu

Mdladla campaigned door-to-door ahead of the 4 November 2026 local government elections, earning the trust of residents

The MK Party swept all seven voting districts in Ward 40, with Mdladla crediting poor service delivery as his reason for entering politics

DJ Lwazi is Ward 40's Councillor. Image: Lwazi Mdladla

Source: Facebook

Former radio personality DJ Lwazi Mdladla has traded his microphone for a mandate, winning a Ward 40 councillor seat for the uMkhonto We Sizwe (MK) Party in KwaMashu during the 4 November 2026 local government elections. The MK Party, associated with former president Jacob Zuma, secured votes across all seven voting districts in the ward, amassing more than 700 votes in total.

Mdladla, who was previously known as an entertainment host on Vibe FM, walked away from his broadcasting career to get his hands dirty in community politics. Briefly News reported in October 2026 that he had been going door-to-door in KwaMashu, connecting with residents ahead of election day.

Why Mdladla left radio for politics

The newly elected councillor has been open about what pushed him to make such a dramatic career shift. Speaking after his victory, he pointed to years of neglect in his community as the driving force.

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"There was poor service delivery. Water and electricity supply was terrible. Residents were suffering. I was suffering as well because I'm also a resident," he said.

He described a turning point where he decided that visibility alone was not enough. "One day I said, ' Let me quit radio, leave the celebrity status behind and start making a difference in my community. That's how I joined the MK party and got involved in community development projects. People trusted me so much that they voted for me to lead them," Mdladla added.

'I'm not in politics to better myself'

For those who questioned his motives, Mdladla had a direct response. He made clear that financial gain was never part of the equation, noting that his businesses already provide for him comfortably.

"God blessed me with businesses, so I can afford my lifestyle. What I'm saying is, I'm not in politics to better myself, but to work for people. I'm here to serve and bring back dignified living conditions," he said.

He remained confident that his actions would speak louder than any scepticism, vowing to prove his critics wrong while delivering real change for the KwaMashu community that placed its trust in him.

Xolani wins for ActionSA

In a previous report from Briefly News, ActionSA's Xolani Khumalo has won Ward 6 in Ekurhuleni with 3,883 votes, while serving as the party's mayoral candidate in the race for the metro.

Source: Briefly News