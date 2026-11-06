Wilco Louw shared a moving tribute to his late father, Marius, on what would have been his birthday

The Springbok prop lost his father in April after a short illness, calling it one of the hardest moments of his life

Louw said he sees his father in everyday moments and vowed to keep honouring him through rugby

Springbok prop Wilco Louw and his family have shared a touching tribute to his late father. Image: Patrick Khachfe

Source: Getty Images

Springbok prop Wilco Louw paid tribute to his late father on what would have been his birthday, sharing a deeply personal message on Instagram that moved many who follow the rugby star.

Posting from his account, Louw wrote:

"Today is the birthday of a very special person, our Big Lion ❤️ We miss Daddy every day, but we see Daddy in everything! In small things, in our children, in their stories and in all the incredible memories we made together! We miss daddy ❤️"

See the Instagram post below:

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The post offered a window into the quiet grief the 31-year-old has been carrying since his father, Marius, passed away in April following a short illness.

The man behind the Springbok

Speaking ahead of his Test return against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld earlier in July 2026, Louw described his father as far more than a parent. The two shared a close friendship, and it was Marius who first drew his son into rugby from a young age. Louw recalled how his father was always the person he turned to for guidance, not just about the sport but about life in general.

"My dad and I were unbelievable friends and it's bad to have that void because he was the one who got me interested in rugby from a young age," Louw said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

Carrying his father's memory forward

The loss came during what Louw described as a genuinely difficult stretch. Beyond the grief, he also battled illness towards the end of the United Rugby Championship season and was given time away from the game to be with family.

He spoke warmly of the Springbok setup for the support it provided during that period, saying the team stood by players through every phase of life, not just during matches.

Louw's return to Test rugby carried a weight that went far beyond the scoreboard. As he said ahead of the Scotland match:

"I miss him every day. It's my privilege to carry on representing him and I'll do my best to make him proud."

His birthday tribute showed that pride is not something Louw leaves on the rugby field. It follows him home, into the small moments and the faces of his children, where he said he still sees his father every day.

Victor Matfield backs Springbok forwards to shine against Ireland and France

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok captain Victor Matfield has identified the players he expects to make a major impact during South Africa’s November European tour. Matfield singled out tighthead prop Wilco Louw and No. 8 Jasper Wiese as two forwards who could play crucial roles against Italy, France and Ireland.

The former Bok lock reserved particular praise for Louw after his impressive performance against the Sharks while playing for the Stormers.

Source: Briefly News