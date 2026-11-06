KwaZulu-Natal residents staged a dramatic mock funeral for the ANC on 5 November 2026

The theatrical procession featured a cardboard coffin draped in an ANC flag, carried by participants singing burial hymns

The video went viral as South Africans reacted with laughter and fierce political debate online

A group of KZN residents took political expression to theatrical heights by staging a mock funeral for the ruling party. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson / @newsnexussa

Source: Getty Images

KwaZulu-Natal residents pulled off one of the most theatrical political statements South Africa has seen in years. On 5 November 2026, a large group staged an elaborate mock funeral for the African National Congress, and the video quickly spread across social media. The procession showed participants carrying a cardboard box draped in an ANC flag and decorated with yellow flowers. A man dressed in pastoral robes led the group as they marched solemnly before placing the makeshift coffin on the ground.

KZN sends a political message

The crowd then dropped to their knees, wailing and singing burial hymns in a dramatic send-off that was equal parts protest and performance art. The timing was no coincidence. The demonstration came on local government election day, with many KZN residents using the moment to express deep frustration with the ruling party.

For years, KwaZulu-Natal has been a battleground of shifting political allegiances, and this symbolic act captured the mood of many voters who feel the ANC's era of dominance is coming to an end. The video shared by the Instagram account @newsnexussa quickly got South Africans piling into the comments.

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Watch the mock funeral that divided and delighted South Africa in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the viral protest

Not everyone agreed on what the gesture meant for South Africa's political future, but few could argue it lacked creativity. The mock funeral captured exactly the kind of biting, theatrical satire that South Africans have come to do better than almost anyone else. South Africans had plenty to say about the spectacle:

@vincent_malaza wrote:

"After the COVID-19 vaccine, this country was never the same; I'm telling you 😂."

@officialtjmotloung said:

"KZN, we are proud of you guys 🏆."

@mrphuture_sounds added:

"What a time to be alive 😂."

@jakespe commented:

"May they never rest in peace. Our country and people deserve better."

@costatoulouras said:

"That's hilarious."

@thomasblazin noted:

"ANC will rule this country till Jesus comes back; Jacob Zuma."

Other election-related articles

A local content creator broke down the ANC's steep decline to just over 31% of the national vote during the 2026 local government elections, down significantly from 45% in 2021 and its 2006 peak of 64%.

Briefly News reported that a frantic gogo searched her bedroom for her missing identity document after her relatives deliberately hid it to keep her from voting.

reported that a frantic gogo searched her bedroom for her missing identity document after her relatives deliberately hid it to keep her from voting. A comical sidewalk battle between two young women blocking each other's political election posters from motorists left internet users in stitches.

Source: Briefly News