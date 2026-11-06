Sizwe Dhlomo responded to Floyd Shivambu's criticism of the EFF's budget priorities with a terse, single-word reaction on social media

Shivambu mocked his former party for spending on music festivals yet failing to win more than 7% of the vote while in government

Dhlomo's post drew sharp reactions from netizens, with some seeing it as a defence of his friend Julius Malema

Sizwe Dhlomo mocked Floyd Shivambu. Images: Jim Spellman/Getty Images, Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Veteran broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in on Floyd Shivambu's latest dig at the EFF, and he needed just one word to make his point.

Shivambu, who parted ways with the Red Berets and Julius Malema before making several high-profile political moves, recently took aim at his former party over its spending habits.

"The EFF had a budget, multiple music festivals, but it couldn't persuade more than 7% of voters despite being in government," Shivambu said, mocking the party's inability to convert resources into electoral support.

Dhlomo's reply to the remarks? A single "Lol" - which, given the context, spoke volumes.

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The veteran broadcaster's response is part of a longer pattern. Since Shivambu's departure from the EFF and subsequent moves through the MK Party and other political ventures, Dhlomo has used his platform to point out the irony in Shivambu's continued commentary on his former political home.

The two men's history adds another layer to this exchange: Dhlomo has been open about his friendship with Julius Malema, having once referred to him as his "brother," and many observers read his reactions to Shivambu's statements as a subtle defence of that friendship.

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on Floyd Shivambu's latest dig at the EGG. Images: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for MTV, Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

X users react to Sizwe Dhlomo's response

The post drew a lively response from netizens. Those in Dhlomo's corner included:

DrJACKRA:

"He's going to leave Mayibuye next year; bookmark this. He is not happy."

LedwabaKoena1:

"Dhlomo, you're vindicated; he really doesn't know what he's doing."

Mandlapawas:

"Every chance he gets, he will mention EFF."

Not everyone agreed with Dhlomo's reaction, though. Several social media users pushed back and took Shivambu's side:

Mthuli4:

"I love how Floyd Shivambu exposes your desperation for Julius's attention."

Ramudzulikhuthi:

"What's funny? He didn't lie."

The split reaction reflects the broader divisions that Shivambu's political journey continues to stir up, with Dhlomo firmly positioned on one side of the debate.

See Sizwe Dhlomo's response below.

Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on election results

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction as the local election results rolled in.

His post sparked a wave of responses from people who shared their frustrations with the ruling party's track record.

Source: Briefly News