A Thai woman living in South Africa shared a video listing three local habits that initially left her puzzled

She called out braaiing in any weather, greeting strangers like family, and the word 'yo' as things that took time to understand

South Africans flooded the comments with other uniquely local habits she may have missed

Lee named three local habits that first puzzled her. Image: @itspranchalee

Source: Instagram

Lee, a Thai woman living in South Africa went viral after sharing the local habits that baffled her when she first arrived. She posted the lighthearted video on 15 September 2026, and it quickly struck a chord with South Africans who recognised themselves in every single point.

The clip runs through three observations in a comedic listicle format. Lee's delivery is warm and playful, and it is clear she has fully embraced life in Mzansi even while poking fun at it.

Why South Africans braai in any weather

Her first observation was about the braai. Lee pointed out that South Africans do not need a reason or even good weather to fire up the coals. Birthdays, Christmas, family gatherings, a random Sunday, and apparently even a rainy day all qualify. She seemed genuinely amused that the rain does not stop anyone.

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The second thing that threw her off was how freely South Africans greet strangers. Lee described walking into a shop and exchanging greetings with the person at the door, the cashier, and even someone standing nearby. By the time she left, she said, it felt like she had made an entirely new family.

Lee's third observation was about the word "yoh". She admitted that when she first arrived, she had no idea what it meant or why everyone kept using it. Over time, she realised it could express almost any emotion, from shock at a price to giving a compliment. She said it has since become part of her own vocabulary.

She ended the video by asking South Africans to comment with anything she may have missed, and hinted at a part two.

"It’s funny how something can seem so strange at first, and then eventually become completely normal!"

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Thai woman's observations

South Africans in the comments on her page had plenty to add:

@shupingkatlego5 wrote:

"Jy is mooi" (You are beautiful)

@mrt28111 said:

"Yoh, I love the video my sweetie ❤🔥"

@frankjrdm added:

"And we are friendly 😂"

@omphiletsheponkoe agreed:

"Ja we braai 🔥❤"

@chx.rles_m offered some advice:

"But also make sure you eat a light meal at home before going to a braai"

@ismail_isaacs1 noted:

"I was expecting to hear the word 'Shame' or 'neh'"

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Source: Briefly News