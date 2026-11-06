A farmer from Vrede was found dead alongside a dirt road in the Ingogo area on 6 November 2026

Police are investigating the death as details around the circumstances remain unclear and no identity has been released

The discovery is the third serious farm-related incident in South Africa in under two weeks

A farmer was found dead on a dirt road. Images: TCHANDROU NITANGA and Mlungisi Louw

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — A farmer from Vrede was discovered dead next to a dirt road in the Ingogo area on the morning of Friday, 6 November 2026. The body was found by locals, and police have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether foul play is suspected. The identity of the deceased has not been officially released, and investigators are continuing their work while the broader public awaits answers.

A troubling pattern of farm violence

The discovery in Ingogo is the third serious incident involving farmers in just over a week, raising deep concern among rural communities across South Africa.

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On the night of Sunday, 1 November 2026, three armed men forced their way into a home on a game farm in Broederstroom, near Hartbeespoort. According to Hartbeespoort News, the attackers entered the property at approximately 7pm, where a 67-year-old man and his 68-year-old wife lived. The couple were restrained and subjected to nearly three hours of assault before the suspects fled, taking several firearms with them.

Just days before that, on 28 October 2026, North West farmer Donvan Marx was brutally attacked at his farm in Ventersdorp. Marx survived the ordeal and is currently recovering at Mediclinic Potchefstroom. Four men have since appeared in court in connection with the attack on him.

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Farmers left feeling exposed

The string of incidents has renewed calls for stronger protection of farming communities, who say they remain vulnerable while authorities are slow to respond. The deaths and attacks have drawn attention to the ongoing dangers faced by those living and working in rural South Africa, far from immediate police assistance.

Police have not yet released further details on the Ingogo case, and investigations are ongoing.

Farm murder victims address Washington

Briefly News also reported that three survivors and bereaved family members of South African farm attacks addressed an international audience in Washington, DC on 25 and 26 September 2026, as part of the White Cross Project programme organised by the Pretoria-based think tank and advocacy group Lex Libertas. Amanda Platt, Heidie Taljaard and Leon Lotz each gave testimony before joining a vigil the following day on the National Mall, where 3 000 white crosses were erected to commemorate those killed in farm attacks across South Africa.

Source: Briefly News