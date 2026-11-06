Minister of Justice Mmamoloko Kubayi announced legal action against a Facebook account after repeated requests to stop the alleged disinformation were ignored

The 'Baas Kruger' page falsely attributed a phrase to Kubayi that was actually spoken by SABC journalist Samkele Maseko during an interview

South Africans questioned who would foot the legal bill and whether government resources were being used for a personal matter

Mmamoloko Kubayi is suing a content creator. Image: Nkhensani Mmamoloko Kubayi

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA — Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi is pursuing legal action against a Facebook page operating under the name "Baas Kruger" following a sustained disinformation campaign targeting her.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed the decision in an official media statement released on 6 November 2026, citing cyberbullying and the repeated publication of false allegations against the minister. Journalist Yusuf Abramjee posted a statement on X. The statement noted that the ministry had made multiple requests for the account operator to cease the campaign before legal steps were initiated.

What the "Baas Kruger" page got wrong

The dispute centres on a doorstep interview conducted during the ANC Siyanqoba Rally in the Eastern Cape, where SABC journalist Samkele Maseko posed a question to Minister Kubayi about the March and March movement being "squeezed like cranberries." The "Baas Kruger" Facebook page subsequently attributed the phrase directly to the minister, presenting it as her own words.

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The Ministry clarified that the "squeezed like cranberries" remark was part of Maseko's question and was never uttered by Kubayi, who recently defended the Conspiracy and Incitement Bill. The statement described attributing words to a public official that she did not say as unacceptable and said the legal action was intended to protect the minister's dignity and reputation.

View the statement on X:

South Africans question Minister

The announcement drew sharp public scrutiny, particularly over the use of a government letterhead and official ministry logo in what several users viewed as a personal matter.

@NkanyisoW43991 raised the concern directly:

"So if it is the Minister, why does she use the Government Logo and Letterhead as if it is the department pursuing legal action against this individual? If it's not a departmental issue, then she ought to use her personal logo or go through her lawyers."

@JeanneNiekerk asked simply:

"Who is going to pay for this?"

@Ddawg86 added:

"She must use her own money."

@Celumus13360613 commented:

"They are starting to get angry."

March and March challenges Mmamoloko Kubayi to debate

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the March and March Movement’s challenge to Kubayi to debate its leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, live on air.

The challenge followed Kubayi’s warning that the government would not allow anarchy, after reports that the movement planned to defy a court order. Many South Africans doubt she will accept the invitation, which the movement says must be held within seven days of the local government elections.

Source: Briefly News