Maurice Paige Speaks Out After Election Defeat As Cape Winelands Mayoral Candidate
- South African actor Maurice Paige entered politics under the People's Movement for Change party, contesting the Cape Winelands District mayoral seat
- Paige shared a heartfelt Facebook post ahead of the results, speaking about faith, disappointment and staying the course
- His supporters responded with words of encouragement as the results rolled out, urging him to not give up
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
South African actor and filmmaker Maurice Paige is showing remarkable resilience after his political debut ended in defeat. The Gog' Helen star contested the Cape Winelands District mayoral seat under the People's Movement for Change (PMC) banner during the 4 November 2026 local government elections, with the party's focus areas centred on uplifting the creative industries, expanding youth opportunities and driving community development.
Before the results were officially declared, Paige took to Facebook on 6 November to reflect on the journey in a candid post that resonated with many of his followers.
Maurice Paige's message to his supporters
"When the results fall short, I still get to choose the kind of man I'll be," he wrote. "I can be honest about the disappointment and still be grateful for the people who stood beside me. I can hold my head high, learn from what happened and show up tomorrow with the same heart I had when I started."
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
The actor leaned heavily on his faith, adding that he trusts God's plan even when the path ahead isn't clear.
"Some days, faith looks like getting up, saying a prayer and taking the next step while the disappointment is still fresh," he said.
Paige also made it clear that neither he nor his team are throwing in the towel.
"I'll remain the man I was born to be; I'm 10 toes down; this war is still on. PMC is growing, and we're still in this."
The numbers, however, told a tough story. The PMC captured only 1% of the vote in the municipality, while the Democratic Alliance held firm, maintaining its commanding majority and control over the Cape Winelands District.
"Today has been a good day": Lesley Brandt praises Black women and Gen Z after US Mid-term elections
Supporters rally around Maurice Paige
Despite the outcome, the comments on his post were filled with warmth and encouragement.
Rozane Snyders said:
"This was only the beginning, dear Maurice. We will conquer all, Kap VAS. Keep on believing and trusting God; we will stand bank vas and see our victory through God's eyes!"
Catherine Kallie wrote:
"Next time, and at the right time, doors will open for you, mase kind Kap VAS."
Yugan Jefferies added:
"We don't care about the amount of votes; at least we didn't leave empty-handed. No baby runs when it's born. PMC for life."
See Maurice Paige's post below.
Gareth Cliff weighs in on ActionSA's election triumph
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Gareth Cliff's reaction to ActionSA's breakthrough performance in the Local Government Elections.
A Political Economy Analyst shared his take on how the party managed to outperform the major players in key urban areas, and Cliff couldn't agree more.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za