South African actor Maurice Paige entered politics under the People's Movement for Change party, contesting the Cape Winelands District mayoral seat

Paige shared a heartfelt Facebook post ahead of the results, speaking about faith, disappointment and staying the course

His supporters responded with words of encouragement as the results rolled out, urging him to not give up

Maurice Paige’s Cape Winelands mayoral bid fell flat. Images: Maurice Kap Vas Paige

Source: Facebook

South African actor and filmmaker Maurice Paige is showing remarkable resilience after his political debut ended in defeat. The Gog' Helen star contested the Cape Winelands District mayoral seat under the People's Movement for Change (PMC) banner during the 4 November 2026 local government elections, with the party's focus areas centred on uplifting the creative industries, expanding youth opportunities and driving community development.

Before the results were officially declared, Paige took to Facebook on 6 November to reflect on the journey in a candid post that resonated with many of his followers.

Maurice Paige's message to his supporters

"When the results fall short, I still get to choose the kind of man I'll be," he wrote. "I can be honest about the disappointment and still be grateful for the people who stood beside me. I can hold my head high, learn from what happened and show up tomorrow with the same heart I had when I started."

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The actor leaned heavily on his faith, adding that he trusts God's plan even when the path ahead isn't clear.

"Some days, faith looks like getting up, saying a prayer and taking the next step while the disappointment is still fresh," he said.

Paige also made it clear that neither he nor his team are throwing in the towel.

"I'll remain the man I was born to be; I'm 10 toes down; this war is still on. PMC is growing, and we're still in this."

The numbers, however, told a tough story. The PMC captured only 1% of the vote in the municipality, while the Democratic Alliance held firm, maintaining its commanding majority and control over the Cape Winelands District.

Maurice Paige shared a powerful message addressing the election results for PMC. Image: Maurice Kap Vas Paige

Source: Facebook

Supporters rally around Maurice Paige

Despite the outcome, the comments on his post were filled with warmth and encouragement.

Rozane Snyders said:

"This was only the beginning, dear Maurice. We will conquer all, Kap VAS. Keep on believing and trusting God; we will stand bank vas and see our victory through God's eyes!"

Catherine Kallie wrote:

"Next time, and at the right time, doors will open for you, mase kind Kap VAS."

Yugan Jefferies added:

"We don't care about the amount of votes; at least we didn't leave empty-handed. No baby runs when it's born. PMC for life."

See Maurice Paige's post below.

Gareth Cliff weighs in on ActionSA's election triumph

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Gareth Cliff's reaction to ActionSA's breakthrough performance in the Local Government Elections.

A Political Economy Analyst shared his take on how the party managed to outperform the major players in key urban areas, and Cliff couldn't agree more.

Source: Briefly News