Bonang Matheba Reacts to R76 Million DSAC Irregular Expenditure Report
- Bonang Matheba took to social media after reports emerged about the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture's R76 million irregular expenditure
- The media personality followed up her initial reaction with a stark warning about the state of governance in South Africa's creative sector
- This is not the first time Queen B has publicly called out the department, having previously clashed with both current and former ministers over arts funding
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Bonang Matheba is not holding back. The media personality weighed in on a damaging financial audit report revealing that the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture (DSAC), under Minister Gayton McKenzie, racked up R76 million in irregular expenditure during the 2025/26 fiscal year.
Queen B took to her X page on 5 November 2026, posting a single word in response to the news: "Sigh." Shortly after, a follower commented on the department's financial audit, prompting Matheba to follow up with a sharper verdict: "We are in serious trouble."
Bonang Matheba vs the Ministry
This is not a new battle for Matheba. She has built a reputation as one of the most outspoken voices in South Africa's entertainment industry when it comes to how public funds are directed. or misdirected away from local artists and cultural institutions.
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Her most recent public confrontation with McKenzie came when the minister took to social media to celebrate a meeting with Roc Nation executives in France, flagging plans to bring major international acts to South Africa. Matheba's response was swift and pointed, writing:
"Brought to SA? Why? What about the SAMAs? SAFTAs? The locals need money, Sir!! Let's start THERE!!"
Her criticism stretches back further than McKenzie's tenure. During the leadership of late former Minister Nathi Mthethwa, Matheba repeatedly called out what she viewed as a failure of the department to serve the arts community.
At the height of public anger over the controversial R22 million flag project and the government's sluggish response to supporting struggling artists during the pandemic, she famously tweeted: "You're useless, and we hate you," and even called for the department to be dissolved entirely.
The latest R76 million irregular expenditure report has only added fresh fuel to a frustration Matheba has carried publicly for years, and her reaction this week made clear she has not softened her stance.
See Bonang Matheba's post below.
Bonang Matheba tipped to become face of Miss Cosmo
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into the upcoming Miss Cosmo pageant, which hinted at Bonang Matheba's return as host.
Not only that, but the organisers seemed impressed by the media maven's work in the pevious pageant that they considered a bigger role for her.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za