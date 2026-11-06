Bonang Matheba took to social media after reports emerged about the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture's R76 million irregular expenditure

The media personality followed up her initial reaction with a stark warning about the state of governance in South Africa's creative sector

This is not the first time Queen B has publicly called out the department, having previously clashed with both current and former ministers over arts funding

Bonang Matheba reacted to the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture's R76 million irregular expenditure report. Images: bonang_m/ Instagram, Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Bonang Matheba is not holding back. The media personality weighed in on a damaging financial audit report revealing that the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture (DSAC), under Minister Gayton McKenzie, racked up R76 million in irregular expenditure during the 2025/26 fiscal year.

Queen B took to her X page on 5 November 2026, posting a single word in response to the news: "Sigh." Shortly after, a follower commented on the department's financial audit, prompting Matheba to follow up with a sharper verdict: "We are in serious trouble."

Bonang Matheba vs the Ministry

This is not a new battle for Matheba. She has built a reputation as one of the most outspoken voices in South Africa's entertainment industry when it comes to how public funds are directed. or misdirected away from local artists and cultural institutions.

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Her most recent public confrontation with McKenzie came when the minister took to social media to celebrate a meeting with Roc Nation executives in France, flagging plans to bring major international acts to South Africa. Matheba's response was swift and pointed, writing:

"Brought to SA? Why? What about the SAMAs? SAFTAs? The locals need money, Sir!! Let's start THERE!!"

The R76 million scandal added to Bonang Matheba's longstanding frustrations with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. Images: bonang_m/ Instagram, RODGER BOSCH / AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Her criticism stretches back further than McKenzie's tenure. During the leadership of late former Minister Nathi Mthethwa, Matheba repeatedly called out what she viewed as a failure of the department to serve the arts community.

At the height of public anger over the controversial R22 million flag project and the government's sluggish response to supporting struggling artists during the pandemic, she famously tweeted: "You're useless, and we hate you," and even called for the department to be dissolved entirely.

The latest R76 million irregular expenditure report has only added fresh fuel to a frustration Matheba has carried publicly for years, and her reaction this week made clear she has not softened her stance.

See Bonang Matheba's post below.

Bonang Matheba tipped to become face of Miss Cosmo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into the upcoming Miss Cosmo pageant, which hinted at Bonang Matheba's return as host.

Not only that, but the organisers seemed impressed by the media maven's work in the pevious pageant that they considered a bigger role for her.

Source: Briefly News