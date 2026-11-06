Anele Mdoda posted what appeared to be a lighthearted engagement post about firstborns on her 947 radio show on 5 November 2026

Her sister Zamalisa fired back publicly, accusing Anele of using her platform to harass and lie about their family for years

Zamalisa then threatened to expose alleged secrets about both Anele and co-host Sizwe Dhlomo, sending X into a frenzy

Anele Mdoda's alleged sister unleashed a barrage of insults. Image: zintathu

Source: Twitter

What started as a cheeky radio show prompt quickly turned into a full-blown family feud playing out in public, as Anele Mdoda found herself on the receiving end of a very personal callout from her own sister.

On 5 November 2026, the 947 radio host and TV personality posted on X: "Firstborns really think their problems trump anyone else's. Fight me! Or in the words of @SizweDhlomo, prep your arguments. What is this uphill that you will forever hold over your siblings' heads yhuuuuu. We are all in the dwang." The post was intended as audience bait for her radio show, but it landed very differently for one person in particular.

Sister Zamalisa goes public

Zamalisa, who goes by @Zamedyzamzam on X, responded the following day with a pointed accusation directed at both Anele and 947. "This girl has used her platform to harass and lie about our family for YEARS! @947, is this how your hosts conduct themselves? Using personal vendettas as topics of discussion?" she wrote on 6 November 2026.

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She did not stop there. Zamalisa escalated her posts, hinting that she had damaging information about her sister dating back to high school. "I just realised I know too much about @Anele to let her live in peace, subtweeting us when we've left her alone. Should I begin by telling the people about One? Start at high school and keep going? Let me know, lady," she wrote.

Sizwe Dhlomo also gets drawn in

Co-host Sizwe Dhlomo also found himself in the crosshairs. Zamalisa teased a cryptic story, writing: "And while we're here, does anyone want to know why I call @SizweDhlomo 'Sizwe Jr. '? It's a long story, but it's full of suspense."

The drama drew a wave of reactions across X, with peeps split on who to believe.

@Phu2i wrote:

"If y'all share a mother? She's turning in her grave for your behaviour towards each other, on social media, nogal it's sad. Cause all we gonna do is read, laugh and judge, then we move on while loving and respecting our own siblings' shame."

@Miss_idcwyt took Anele's side:

"Anele is the problem, I'm sure. Older siblings get villainised so much as if we asked to be born first. Younger siblings get away with a lot of shat!"

@BuhleTheFirst was more measured:

"To be fair, many of us actually didn't know you until... All this, that you're doing. It was just a topic to most of us. We only know it's about you because of you."

Others were sceptical about the timing. @Sunshine_Zar noted:

"Almost fell for it, then I remember there's a reality show coming." @Cerseiii__ echoed that sentiment: "Weird promo but continue we were gonna watch the show anyway."

@_ootea kept it simple:

"DM her, and leave us alone!" while @reletileh added: "Just tell us to watch her upcoming what what and stop creating fake beef. It screams desperation."

Anele's sister drags her

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda shared screenshots of hilarious texts her son Alakhe sent her while she was on a trip to Norway with her husband, leaving social media in stitches.

Source: Briefly News