Married at First Sight UK was cancelled after two female cast members made rape allegations against men on the show

A third woman reportedly alleged a non-consensual act, while the accused men denied all allegations

The cancellation has reignited concerns about the South African version of the show and consent issues among cast members

Channel 4 reportedly cancelled the upcoming season of Married at First Sight UK following serious allegations involving male cast members. Image: Gisela Schober

Source: Getty Images

The controversial reality dating series Married at First Sight UK has been axed after two female cast members came forward with rape allegations against male participants. A third woman has also reportedly alleged a non-consensual s*x act. The men named in the allegations have denied all wrongdoing.

The news broke on X, where entertainment commentator Kgopolo Phil Mphela shared the development on 5 November 2026, writing:

"Tjo! 'Married at First Sight UK' has been cancelled following rape allegations by two female cast members. According to reports, a third woman alleged a non-consensual s*x act. The men involved have denied all the allegations against them. Honestly, I am surprised it took this long for this experiment to go wrong. The concept has always been a ticking time bomb."

MAFS SA under the microscope

The UK cancellation quickly turned attention to the South African version of the show, with many questioning whether it should face a similar fate. Netizens pointed to past incidents involving MAFS SA contestants, particularly a moment involving Nompumelelo, who reportedly said "no" to her match, Bakhe, only for him to question why she was even on the show.

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Mzansi worried about the SA version

@Politicalpotion wrote:

"They should also cancel the South African one since the experts force cast members to have interacourse."

@Njabu_B added:

"Nompumelelo said 'no', and Bakhe asked why she was even there. My fellow brothers do not know where to draw the line. Across the board. Certainly was a ticking time bomb."

@tshwa_nelo put it bluntly:

"I mean Nompumelelo said no and their experts started throwing banana peels at her - are we surprised?"

A format built on controversy?

The Married at First Sight franchise pairs strangers who meet for the first time at the altar, guided by relationship "experts." Critics have long argued the format puts participants in vulnerable situations with little protection, and the UK cancellation has amplified those concerns significantly.

Obren and Laurinda had a final conversation

Obren Motswane, 38, sat down with Laurinda Mabunda, 32, for a final conversation after deciding to leave their marriage on MAFS Mzansi.

Laurinda challenged Obren over his references to religion and healing, accusing him of contradicting himself about his reasons for walking away.

Source: Briefly News