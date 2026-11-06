South Africa scored 56.8 out of 100 on the Ayre Index, placing 13th among 56 Commonwealth nations and second in Africa

The study calculated a potential US$9.18 billion rise in South Africa's GDP after ten years of AI-driven economic growth

With youth unemployment at 46.3%, the index spotlights AI skills training as a critical opportunity for young South Africans

A landmark study suggests that equipping young South Africans with AI tools could add billions of dollars to the local economy. Image: PixeloneStocker

Source: Getty Images

South Africa has landed among the Commonwealth's top AI-ready nations. A major new study released on 6 November 2026 placed the country 13th out of 56 Commonwealth members, with a score of 56.8 out of 100 on the inaugural Ayre Index, a youth AI readiness ranking produced by the Ayre Think Tank. Only 15 countries in the entire Commonwealth scored above the study's readiness benchmark of 53. South Africa cleared it, finishing second among African Commonwealth members behind Mauritius, which came in eighth place globally.

What the Ayre Index found for South Africa

The index, launched at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda, drew on 1,128 research sources to assess conditions affecting roughly 732 million young people aged 15 to 29 across all 56 member states. It evaluated access to technology, digital skills, education, employment, enterprise and rights. The economic picture is striking. Using International Monetary Fund scenarios applied to South Africa's economy, researchers estimated that AI could increase the country's GDP by US$9.18 billion over ten years in a moderate scenario, rising to US$13.67 billion under optimistic conditions.

South Africa's roughly 16 million young people represent a significant part of that opportunity. The research found that 88.2% of young South African respondents expected to use AI for education or work within a year, and around half were already using it for study. Among entrepreneurs aged 18 to 64, 49.2% said AI tools would be very important to their businesses over the next three years, the highest share among five comparable Commonwealth countries.

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The inaugural ranking highlights huge potential for local entrepreneurs while warning that critical skills gaps must be bridged. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Youth unemployment and the skills challenge

The index also surfaces urgent challenges. Youth unemployment stands at 46.3% among young South Africans in the labour force, while 39.6% of young people sit entirely outside employment, education and training. Some 90.9% of young South Africans aged 18 to 29 who were starting businesses cited a shortage of jobs as a reason for doing so, the highest figure across seven comparable countries. Yet only 0.8% of that age group owned an established business. Skills gaps add to the concern. Research from 2024 and 2025 found that 63% of employed South African adults used AI-generated information without verifying it, underlining the need to build critical thinking alongside technical ability.

Calvin Ayre, founder of the Ayre Think Tank, said: "AI is going to change how we work, how we do business and how wealth is created. What matters is giving young people the skills and the chance to get ahead. Governments now have to decide what they're going to do about it." Steps are already underway. In March 2026, the Department of Higher Education and Training signed an agreement with Google to offer 10,000 scholarships in AI, cybersecurity and data analysis. By May 2026, Microsoft and the Youth Employment Service reported that more than 70,000 young people had taken part in digital learning programmes, with a focus on rural and township communities.

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Source: Briefly News