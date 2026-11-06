Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

South Africa Ranks 2nd in Africa As Study Shows R153 Billion AI Job Opportunity for Youth
People

South Africa Ranks 2nd in Africa As Study Shows R153 Billion AI Job Opportunity for Youth

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • South Africa scored 56.8 out of 100 on the Ayre Index, placing 13th among 56 Commonwealth nations and second in Africa
  • The study calculated a potential US$9.18 billion rise in South Africa's GDP after ten years of AI-driven economic growth
  • With youth unemployment at 46.3%, the index spotlights AI skills training as a critical opportunity for young South Africans

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Mzansi has emerged as a continental leader in AI readiness, clearing key global benchmarks across the Commonwealth
A landmark study suggests that equipping young South Africans with AI tools could add billions of dollars to the local economy. Image: PixeloneStocker
Source: Getty Images

South Africa has landed among the Commonwealth's top AI-ready nations. A major new study released on 6 November 2026 placed the country 13th out of 56 Commonwealth members, with a score of 56.8 out of 100 on the inaugural Ayre Index, a youth AI readiness ranking produced by the Ayre Think Tank. Only 15 countries in the entire Commonwealth scored above the study's readiness benchmark of 53. South Africa cleared it, finishing second among African Commonwealth members behind Mauritius, which came in eighth place globally.

What the Ayre Index found for South Africa

Read also

Swimming SA demands R55k from athletes to compete at Beijing World Championships

The index, launched at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda, drew on 1,128 research sources to assess conditions affecting roughly 732 million young people aged 15 to 29 across all 56 member states. It evaluated access to technology, digital skills, education, employment, enterprise and rights. The economic picture is striking. Using International Monetary Fund scenarios applied to South Africa's economy, researchers estimated that AI could increase the country's GDP by US$9.18 billion over ten years in a moderate scenario, rising to US$13.67 billion under optimistic conditions.

South Africa's roughly 16 million young people represent a significant part of that opportunity. The research found that 88.2% of young South African respondents expected to use AI for education or work within a year, and around half were already using it for study. Among entrepreneurs aged 18 to 64, 49.2% said AI tools would be very important to their businesses over the next three years, the highest share among five comparable Commonwealth countries.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Despite the interest in artificial intelligence among the youth, high unemployment numbers continue to present a serious hurdle
The inaugural ranking highlights huge potential for local entrepreneurs while warning that critical skills gaps must be bridged. Image: Ninthgrid
Source: UGC

Youth unemployment and the skills challenge

The index also surfaces urgent challenges. Youth unemployment stands at 46.3% among young South Africans in the labour force, while 39.6% of young people sit entirely outside employment, education and training. Some 90.9% of young South Africans aged 18 to 29 who were starting businesses cited a shortage of jobs as a reason for doing so, the highest figure across seven comparable countries. Yet only 0.8% of that age group owned an established business. Skills gaps add to the concern. Research from 2024 and 2025 found that 63% of employed South African adults used AI-generated information without verifying it, underlining the need to build critical thinking alongside technical ability.

Read also

Less than £500 a week: rugby’s financial divide exposed as Springboks’ smaller rivals struggle

Calvin Ayre, founder of the Ayre Think Tank, said: "AI is going to change how we work, how we do business and how wealth is created. What matters is giving young people the skills and the chance to get ahead. Governments now have to decide what they're going to do about it." Steps are already underway. In March 2026, the Department of Higher Education and Training signed an agreement with Google to offer 10,000 scholarships in AI, cybersecurity and data analysis. By May 2026, Microsoft and the Youth Employment Service reported that more than 70,000 young people had taken part in digital learning programmes, with a focus on rural and township communities.

Other AI-related articles

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Hot:
Sepedi names Sydney sweeney parents Aaron moloisi Krystiana tiana