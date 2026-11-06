South African swimmers have been handed a costly condition after earning places at an upcoming international competition

Families face mounting expenses, with some already spending hundreds of thousands of rand to support their children's swimming careers

Tatjana Smith has previously spoken candidly about the financial sacrifices behind her Olympic success

SA swimmers selected for the World Short Course Championships in Beijing, including Tatjana Smith, face payments of up to R55,000, or risk losing their places on the team. Image: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

South African swimmers selected for the 2026 World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Beijing face a financial hurdle, with Swimming South Africa (SSA) demanding payments of up to R55,000 (excluding visas) to secure their places on the travelling team. Athletes who fail to meet the payment requirements risk being withdrawn from the squad.

The demands have raised questions about the financial support available to national swimmers, particularly those who cannot afford the substantial costs associated with representing the country internationally.

Swimming SA's R55,000 payment deadline

According to an IOL Sport report, a circular distributed to provincial affiliate presidents on 28 October 2026, under acting president Zikie Molusi, outlined the payment arrangements.

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Swimmers using the federation's travel arrangements must pay R40,000 by 10 November, followed by another R15,000 by 25 November. The amount covers flights, accommodation and management expenses.

Those arranging their own international flights must still pay approximately R37,000 to SSA by 10 November for accommodation and management costs.

Athletes must also cover their Chinese visas, travel insurance and domestic connecting flights to Johannesburg.

Tatjana Smith speaks about swimming expenses

The financial demands have brought renewed attention to the experiences of South Africa's most decorated Olympian, Tatjana Smith.

Speaking on Carte Blanche, Smith described her relationship with the swimming federation as "absent".

"The reason for my success has purely been because of the people in my support group," she explained.

Smith estimated that her parents and support network invested approximately R10 million over her 16-year career, with sponsorship support coming later.

Watch Tatjana Smith speaking on Carte Blanche on the X post below:

Beijing championships approach

The championships will take place from 1 to 6 December 2026 at Beijing's National Aquatics Centre, also known as the Water Cube.

The World Aquatics website confirms that more than 1,000 athletes from over 200 countries are expected to participate.

The situation highlights the financial challenges facing South African swimming families as talented athletes prepare to compete internationally.

Tatjana Smith takes legal action against Swimming SA over prize money

Briefly News also reported that Olympic champion Tatjana Smith had taken legal action against Swimming South Africa over interest allegedly withheld from her 2023 World Aquatics Championships prize money.

Smith's legal team reportedly issued a letter of demand on 25 August 2026, seeking payment of the outstanding interest and an explanation of how the money was handled. The dispute centres on US$35,000 (approximately R650,000 at the time) she earned after winning gold and silver in Japan.

Source: Briefly News