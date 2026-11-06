Stats SA's October 2026 report identified meat as a key force pushing food inflation higher in South Africa

The upward pressure from meat prices was most pronounced from mid-2025 through to mid-2026

South Africa's overall inflation rate rose for a second consecutive month, reaching 4.5% in September 2026

Grocery budgets are under pressure. Image: Peter Cade and Boris Jovanovic

Source: Getty Images

Meat prices have been quietly squeezing South African grocery budgets, and now the numbers confirm it. Statistics South Africa's October 2026 economic bulletin identified meat as the single most significant upward force on food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation over the past year.

According to Stats SA's Consumer Price Index data for September 2026, meat exerted notable upward pressure on food prices from mid-2025 through to mid-2026, outpacing contributions from cereals, vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages and other smaller product categories during that period.

Meat prices lead food price pressures. Image: rbkomar

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Food inflation rises alongside broader price pressures

South Africa's headline Consumer Price Index climbed to 4.5% year-on-year in September 2026, up from 4.4% in August and 4.3% in July. That marks two consecutive months of acceleration. On a month-on-month basis, prices rose 0.4% in September alone, a sharper monthly increase than the flat reading recorded in August.

Producer prices also moved higher, with the Producer Price Index reaching 6.2% year-on-year in September, up from 5.0% in August, and rising 1.0% month-on-month.

Economy revised upward, Western Cape leads growth

Separately, Stats SA completed a major revision of South Africa's gross domestic product following a comprehensive rebasing exercise. The 2025 GDP estimate was revised upward by 5.3%, from R7 642 billion to R8 044 billion. In the new 2022 base year, the economy is now measured as 4.9% larger than previously estimated, with the finance industry accounting for the largest share of the revision, contributing an additional R127 billion.

At a provincial level, all nine provinces recorded economic growth in 2025. The Western Cape led the country with a growth rate of 1.4%, followed by Gauteng at 1.1% and Limpopo at 1.0%. Mpumalanga recorded the slowest growth at 0.5%, while the national average came in at 0.9%.

For households already stretched by rising living costs, the sustained pressure from meat prices adds another layer of difficulty to managing monthly budgets.

More Briefly News stories on food

Western Cape creator Olivia Viglatzis shares nutritious budget meals for under R20, using seasonal ingredients and portion costing to help households save.

Johannesburg content creator Mbuyiselo Vilakazi listed free food and drinks from Wimpy, Krispy Kreme, Spur and more that South Africans could claim after voting.

Eskort names Herman Janse van Rensburg as group CEO from March 2027, succeeding Arnold Prinsloo after 22 years, as the South African food brand eyes growth.

Source: Briefly News