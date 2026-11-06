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Meat Prices Emerge as Biggest Driver of South Africa’s Food Inflation, Stats SA Reports
South Africa

Meat Prices Emerge as Biggest Driver of South Africa’s Food Inflation, Stats SA Reports

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • Stats SA's October 2026 report identified meat as a key force pushing food inflation higher in South Africa
  • The upward pressure from meat prices was most pronounced from mid-2025 through to mid-2026
  • South Africa's overall inflation rate rose for a second consecutive month, reaching 4.5% in September 2026

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Stats SA singles out meat as major driver of food inflation in SA
Grocery budgets are under pressure. Image: Peter Cade and Boris Jovanovic
Source: Getty Images

Meat prices have been quietly squeezing South African grocery budgets, and now the numbers confirm it. Statistics South Africa's October 2026 economic bulletin identified meat as the single most significant upward force on food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation over the past year.

According to Stats SA's Consumer Price Index data for September 2026, meat exerted notable upward pressure on food prices from mid-2025 through to mid-2026, outpacing contributions from cereals, vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages and other smaller product categories during that period.

Stats SA singles out meat as major driver of food inflation in SA
Meat prices lead food price pressures. Image: rbkomar
Source: Getty Images

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Food inflation rises alongside broader price pressures

South Africa's headline Consumer Price Index climbed to 4.5% year-on-year in September 2026, up from 4.4% in August and 4.3% in July. That marks two consecutive months of acceleration. On a month-on-month basis, prices rose 0.4% in September alone, a sharper monthly increase than the flat reading recorded in August.

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Producer prices also moved higher, with the Producer Price Index reaching 6.2% year-on-year in September, up from 5.0% in August, and rising 1.0% month-on-month.

Economy revised upward, Western Cape leads growth

Separately, Stats SA completed a major revision of South Africa's gross domestic product following a comprehensive rebasing exercise. The 2025 GDP estimate was revised upward by 5.3%, from R7 642 billion to R8 044 billion. In the new 2022 base year, the economy is now measured as 4.9% larger than previously estimated, with the finance industry accounting for the largest share of the revision, contributing an additional R127 billion.

At a provincial level, all nine provinces recorded economic growth in 2025. The Western Cape led the country with a growth rate of 1.4%, followed by Gauteng at 1.1% and Limpopo at 1.0%. Mpumalanga recorded the slowest growth at 0.5%, while the national average came in at 0.9%.

For households already stretched by rising living costs, the sustained pressure from meat prices adds another layer of difficulty to managing monthly budgets.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za

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