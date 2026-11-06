Northern Academy Secondary, a Curro school in South Africa, announced the passing of Grade 10 learner Mahlatse Moshia

The school described Mahlatse as a warm and kind-spirited teenager who brightened every room he entered

Teachers, staff and fellow learners are mourning the loss of the young student who touched many lives

Northern Academy is mourning Mahlatse Moshia. Image: Northern Academy Secondary

Source: Instagram

Northern Academy Secondary, a Curro school, is mourning the loss of one of its own. The school announced on 6 November 2026 that Grade 10 learner Mahlatse Moshia had passed away, leaving behind a community of teachers, classmates and staff who are deeply heartbroken.

The school shared the news through an Instagram post, expressing the grief felt across the entire school family.

Mahlatse Moshia remembered at Northern Academy

In its tribute, the school described Mahlatse as a teenager whose presence made a genuine difference. His warm smile, kind heart and positive spirit were qualities that left a lasting impression on everyone around him. Those who knew him said he had a way of lifting the atmosphere in any room he walked into.

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Northern Academy extended its heartfelt condolences to Mahlatse's family, friends and all those who loved him. The school asked the broader community to draw comfort from the memories shared with the young learner and the meaningful impact he had during his time at the school.

A community united in grief

The passing of a young learner is always a profound loss. For Northern Academy, Mahlatse was more than a student on a register. He was a familiar face in the corridors, a source of light among his peers, and someone whose absence will be deeply felt.

The school community continues to hold his family in their thoughts as they come to terms with the loss of a teenager who, by all accounts, made the most of the time he had.

View the Instagram post below:

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Source: Briefly News