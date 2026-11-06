A travel creator who spent two months in Cape Town shared three safety rules every visitor should follow before arriving

The creator warned that while certain areas are tourist-friendly, walking at night and flashing valuables can put travellers at risk

South Africans and tourists who had visited Cape Town weighed in with their own safety experiences in the comments

A travel creator who spent two months living in Cape Town has gone viral after posting a no-nonsense safety guide for tourists planning a visit to the city. A TikToker posted the video on 3 November, addressing what they described as the most common question they receive from followers curious about visiting Cape Town.

A travel vlogger who visited South Africa shared her safety tips for Cape Town. Image: @the.nomadalmanac

Source: TikTok

The creator opened by acknowledging that Cape Town does carry one of the higher crime rates globally, but was quick to add important context: most tourist-frequented areas are far removed from where serious crime tends to occur. The advice centred on three practical rules rather than fear.

The first tip @the.nomadalmanac shared is to trust your instincts. Areas like Sea Point, the V&A Waterfront and Gardens are generally considered safe for walking, but if something feels off, the creator suggested taking an Uber instead. Walking at night in quieter spots was also flagged as something to avoid. The second rule is to keep phones and wallets out of sight. The creator noted that during their two-month stay, they encountered travellers who had belongings snatched while simply going about their day, particularly at night.

The third tip applies to hikers. Cape Town offers world-class trails, but the creator advised sticking to popular, well-travelled routes and never hiking alone unless you are already familiar with the area. Groups of three or four or more were recommended as the safer option. Watch the full video for the complete breakdown of their Cape Town safety advice:

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SA discuss tourists' Cape Town advice

Despite the concerns raised, the creator's overall message was an encouraging one: millions of tourists visit Cape Town every year and have extraordinary experiences, and with a few sensible precautions, there is no reason a first-time visitor cannot do the same. The video resonated with people who had either visited or lived in Cape Town, many of whom shared their own experiences:

@Magic wrote:

"As a local, I can tell you Long Street is not worth going to anymore. Lots of pickpockets. Kloof Street is fine though."

@DEA shared:

"We stayed in Camps Bay. Airbnb owner told us not to walk at night. Felt crazy, we were only 7 minutes from the main area. But we followed her advice. It was an amazing city."

@emma_r18 added:

"I've stayed in CBD, Sea Point and Waterfront. Safest to walk about is Waterfront by far."

@CarmiesBiscuits asked:

"How are the police not able to provide basic security to the people who live there and the tourists?"

Briefly News stories on tourist security advisories

Russian travel content creator Regina shared a video touring the streets of Johannesburg, framing the metro as one of the world's most dangerous cities while showcasing landmarks like the Orlando Towers in Soweto.

A holiday getaway turned into a nightmare for a group of young South African travellers when thieves targeted their parked vehicle in Cape Town, stripping it of nearly all their belongings.

Travel content creator @sheroamstheglobe_ sparked debate after recounting how her partner, James, had a necklace violently ripped from his neck while they were walking from Sea Point into the Cape Town CBD.

Source: Briefly News