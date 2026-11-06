A TikTok video of Joburg twins being gifted real estate by their parents for their 21st birthday went viral on 4 November

The clip showed family members presenting a framed document at an outdoor birthday celebration with a marquee tent and gift table

South Africans flooded the comments with envy and disbelief, with many joking about their own parents' very different approach

A Johannesburg family left South Africa speechless after a TikTok video showed twins receiving houses as 21st birthday gifts. The clip, posted on 4 November, was filmed at what appeared to be a garden party, with a marquee tent and gift table in the background.

A Johannesburg family presented their twins with an apartment for each at 21. Image: @mahleeez

Source: TikTok

In the video, family members presented the twins with a framed document, and someone was heard saying: "Daddy chose to buy a property for you as a key to your life." The on-screen caption read:

"POV: your parents bought you and your twin houses for your 21st."

The video by @mahleeez gained traction, with South Africans reacting in waves of disbelief, admiration and humour. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

SA envy Joburg twins

The comment section became a space for people to reflect on their own upbringings, and the contrast could not have been sharper.

@Joeysofire wrote:

"I got a handshake and got taken off the medical aid at 21 😭"

@Gomolemo said:

"Unfortunately I have to be this type of parent 😭"

@Goody💕🌸||becoming her shared:

"Then my parents are out here expecting me to build them a house they failed to build themselves"

@ntwanambiabulele noted:

"Yoh there's levels to this life thing lona 😭"

@zwitshuma summed up many people's thoughts with:

"Planned kids>>>>>>>>"

@Samukelisiwe Z. added a more personal story:

"Beautiful, my dad told me he can't afford tertiary, then secretly cashed out my tertiary investment to chow with his girlfriend 🤣🤣🤣 one day I need to confront that fraudster"

@Becoming H.E.R. took a hopeful angle:

"As young parents raising two beautiful girls, my husband and I are already planning and preparing to gift each of our daughters an apartment when they turn 21. ❤️ Our biggest prayer is that God keeps us healthy and grants us the years to see them grow, become independent, and stand firmly on their own two feet. Congratulations, stranger! Your parents have done an incredible job."

@Biliciatheunicorn quipped:

"A party, houses and iPhones? Do they want more kids? I'm only 31 😭😭"

Other Briefly News stories on lavish parental milestones

A 27-year-old South African woman received the ultimate birthday milestone when her parents blindfolded her and led her to the front entrance of a newly built home they purchased for her.

People were moved when a South African father orchestrated an elaborate dealership surprise at Mit-Mak Motors, secretly purchasing two Volkswagen Polo Vivo models for his sons with the help of dealership CEO "Uncle Bobby".

A Cape Town mother and father surprised their two school-going children, Likhona and Lihle, with brand-new iPhone 15 smartphones as a reward for their excellent first-term academic results

Source: Briefly News