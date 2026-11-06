The Springboks have an important three-week stretch ahead, but a former Bok believes their route to the title could be more complicated than expected

New Zealand are also chasing the top position, with the battle between the two southern hemisphere rivals adding another layer of pressure

Schalk Burger has identified a particular challenge that could influence South Africa's campaign

Schalk Burger has questioned whether the Springboks can collect enough points to finish top of the Nations Championship standings. Image: Richard Nichols/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

South African rugby legend Schalk Burger is uncertain whether the Springboks can collect enough points from their remaining Nations Championship fixtures to finish top of the standings. The former Bok believes New Zealand could have an advantage as both teams prepare for three demanding November Tests.

Rassie Erasmus' side return to action against Italy in Turin on Saturday, 7 November 2026. They will subsequently face France on 13 November before travelling to Dublin to meet Ireland on 21 November.

Schalk Burger raises concerns about Springboks' Nations Championship campaign

Speaking on the Boks Unpacked X The Verdict podcast, Burger suggested that even winning all their remaining matches might not guarantee South Africa first place.

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"Say both us and New Zealand win all our matches; I think they've got an easier run in points difference, so we might be second anyway," Burger said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

Both countries have collected 15 log points following three victories in July. However, South Africa currently enjoy a superior points difference of +81 compared with New Zealand's +51.

Schalk Burger isn't convinced the Springboks can bank enough points to reach the Nations Championship final. Image: Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Springboks face challenging November Test schedule

Burger also questioned whether the Springboks could reproduce their impressive November 2025 performances. South Africa defeated France 32-17, Italy 32-14, Ireland 24-13 and Wales 73-0 during that unbeaten tour.

However, the former flanker highlighted the demanding turnaround between the upcoming fixtures.

"We've got a short turnaround next week, so we play Saturday, Friday. That's the tricky one," he explained.

Burger added that South Africa would need their entire squad available, particularly with four consecutive weeks of international rugby potentially demanding significant squad depth.

Jean de Villiers questions Springboks' priorities

Former captain Jean de Villiers also questioned whether collecting bonus points in every match should be the team's main objective.

"I don't know if we can go for bonus points in all three games. Yes, we've got the ability," he said.

De Villiers wondered whether Erasmus should prioritise winning the competition or exposing more players ahead of next year.

The Springboks' November campaign will therefore test more than their ability to win. Their results will also determine their position heading into the inaugural Nations Championship finals weekend, scheduled for 27-29 November in London.

Italy face Springboks with major selection concerns ahead of Turin clash

Briefly News previously reported that Italy had confirmed their team for Saturday's Nations Championship showdown against the Springboks in Turin.

Coach Gonzalo Quesada has had to work around several important absences, while one familiar face is approaching a significant personal milestone. The Azzurri will also have a different captain leading them against the world champions.

Source: Briefly News