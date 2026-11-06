A London jury convicted British comedian Russell Brand of r*pe and three counts of sexual assault on Thursday

The charges against Brand span a decade, covering incidents that allegedly took place between 1999 and 2009

Brand, 51, faces a lengthy prison term when he returns to Southwark Crown Court for sentencing on Monday

Russell Brand was found guilty of r*pe and three sexual assaults following a trial at Southwark Crown Court. Image: Russell Brand

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British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been found guilty of r*pe and three sexual assaults at London's Southwark Crown Court. Brand, 51, closed his eyes but displayed no visible emotion as the jury read out the verdicts on Thursday.

He had denied all allegations, claiming the incidents were either consensual or had been misremembered and reinvented by those involved. He was, however, acquitted of two additional r*pe charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Judge Joel Bennathan confirmed that sentencing will take place on Monday, with Brand facing a potentially lengthy prison term. He was taken to the cells ahead of a bail application following the verdict.

The charges against Brand

The convictions relate to incidents spanning a decade, from 1999 to 2009, a period during which Brand rose from stand-up comedy to become a prominent television presenter and Hollywood actor, known for films such as *Get Him to the Greek* and *Arthur*. Prosecutors described him during the trial as a ruthless sexual predator.

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The court heard evidence from six women, all of whom are entitled to lifelong anonymity. The complainants, who did not know one another, came forward to police after a 2023 television documentary and a series of press reports brought allegations by other women into the public eye.

What the court heard

The most serious conviction involves a r*pe that allegedly occurred in 2009. The woman told the court she had met Brand after attending one of his performances. While an initial sexual encounter in his dressing room was said to be consensual, she alleged that days later, at his home, he r*ped her. She also told the court that he instructed her afterwards to clean up the blood.

A third conviction stems from a 2009 incident in which Brand allegedly demanded a massage from a woman involved in a promotional project with him before placing his head between her legs. The incident reportedly occurred in front of two colleagues.

The fourth conviction relates to a sexual assault in 2004 or 2005 involving a woman who worked at a radio station. She described a frenzied attack that took place in front of Brand's entourage. Brand is due back before the court on Monday, when Judge Bennathan will hand down his sentence.

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