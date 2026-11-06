JP Pietersen's Family Hit By Sad News As Sharks Remember Former Player

The Sharks have paid tribute to a former Natal player whose contribution to the province's rugby history spanned generations

His connection to head coach JP Pietersen adds a personal dimension to the sad news emerging from the rugby community

Noble was part of a historic Natal team, but his contribution to South African rugby did not end when he stopped playing

The Sharks have paid tribute to former Natal rugby player Christie Noble, the uncle of head coach JP Pietersen, following his death at 63. Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

South African rugby is mourning the death of former Natal wing Christie Noble, who has died at the age of 63. The Sharks have paid tribute to the former player, who was also the uncle of their head coach, JP Pietersen.

Noble passed away in the early hours of Friday, 6 November 2026. His death has prompted tributes recognising his contribution to the game and the family connections he shared with some of South African rugby's prominent figures.

Sharks remember Christie Noble's contribution

The Sharks took to X on Friday to remember Noble, describing him as an important member of the black-and-white family during the early 1990s.

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In their tribute, the Durban-based franchise wrote:

"Christie Noble was a proud part of the black and white family in the early nineties and a trailblazer who made his mark in the Natal jersey."

The club also acknowledged his relationship with Pietersen, extending condolences to his wife, Beverley, the Sharks coach and the wider Noble family.

"We are saddened by his passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Beverley, JP and the entire Noble family, as well as all those who knew and loved him," the statement added.

See the post below:

Christie Noble's place in Currie Cup history

Noble represented Western Province, WP Liga, Eastern Province and Natal during his playing career. One of his biggest achievements came in 1990 when he helped Natal win their first-ever Currie Cup title during the province's centenary year.

He was also the only black player in that historic Natal team, according to SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

His legacy extended beyond playing

Noble continued contributing to rugby after his playing days. In 2004, he served as an assistant coach to the first Springbok Women's team. Alexander praised his contribution to developing the sport and creating opportunities for future generations.

His passing marks the loss of a figure whose influence extended beyond the rugby field, while the Sharks' tribute reflects the lasting connection he maintained with the Durban franchise.

Source: Briefly News