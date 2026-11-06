A woman, Diana Armstrong, who holds the record for the world's longest nails, stopped cutting them 27 years ago after losing her child

Her daughter used to do her nails every Sunday, and growing them became her way of staying connected

A video of her story went viral on Instagram, dividing viewers over her deeply personal tribute

Diana Armstrong, a grieving mother, found the most unexpected way to carry her daughter's memory. For 27 years, she has not cut her nails once, and the reason behind it has left the internet speechless. Her nails are 1,306.58 cm in total, with each averaging 100 centimetres.

A woman explained the reason for claiming a world record for the longest nails. Image: @brain.strike

Source: Instagram

Diana, whose story was shared on Instagram, holds the record for the world's longest nails. But the story behind them is far from a stunt. Every Sunday, her daughter would sit with her and lovingly do her nails. It was a ritual, a moment of closeness between the two of them. Then her daughter died.

Unable to let go of that bond, the woman made a quiet, deeply personal decision: she would never cut her nails again. What began as a response to unbearable grief slowly became something more. Growing her nails was her way of managing depression and keeping a living connection to the child she lost.

The handheld footage by @brain.strike, filmed inside what appears to be a family home, shows the woman moving through her kitchen and up a staircase. Bold yellow captions narrate her story on screen, giving the video the feel of a quiet documentary rather than a viral moment. Watch her story on Instagram:

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Viewers react to record-breaking nails

Not everyone who watched the video responded with sympathy. Many viewers focused on the practical realities of living with nails of that length. Read the comments below:

she.hack said:

"No thank you, and she has a home aide to help her with everything."

djeanneparker added:

"She can’t do anything except lay around."

sabrinalove46 was stunned:

"🤔 Ok, I understand her daughter inspired her nails 💅, but what about cooking, cleaning, and taking a bath 🤔"

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25-year-old adult creator Bonnie Blue sparked widespread shock and intense debate after claiming she slept with 1,057 men in half a day during an organised event at a mansion in an affluent area of London.

American adventurer Cassandra De Pecol gained global prominence after completing an expedition to all 196 sovereign nations, securing two Guinness World Records.

Source: Briefly News