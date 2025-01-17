Bonnie Blue, a 25-year-old adult entertainer, claimed that she slept with over 1 000 men in one day

In various videos posted on different social media platforms, the woman described her experience with app users

Many members of the online community rushed to the comment sections to share their thoughts about the record Bonnie broke

Adult performer Bonnie Blue described her experience sleeping with over 1 000 men in 12 hours. Images: @TaraBull808 / X, @bonnie_bluexxo / TikTok

An adult entertainer recently hogged the headlines after revealing that she slept with over 1 000 men in a single day. Her 'accomplishment' left many raising their eyebrows.

Bonnie Blue breaks a record

25-year-old OnlyFans content creator Bonnie Blue proudly claimed that in 12 hours, she managed to sleep with 1 057 men, breaking a controversial record. The record was previously held by adult film star Lisa Sparks, who slept with 919 men in 24 hours in 2004.

The event allegedly occurred at a mansion in an affluent area in London.

When asked how she felt after the 12 hours, Bonnie stated in a TikTok video:

"I'm excited that everyone had an amazing time. I had fun. The day has been a massive success."

Internet reacts to Bonnie Blue's actions

Thousands of members of the online community expressed their opinions in the comment section of an X video showing the OnlyFans model describing her experience.

Bonnie Blue described sleeping with more than 1 000 men in half a day. Images: @TaraBull808

It is safe to say that many were unimpressed with her actions.

@CrazyVibes_1 shared their calculations with the online community:

"I did the math. That's less than 41 seconds per person. 12 hours x 60 = 720 minutes. 720 minutes x 60 = 43 200 seconds. 43 200 seconds ÷ 1 057 people = 40.9 seconds per person. I'm calling BS on this."

@KOWSKY_eth wondered in the comments:

"Where is her father?"

@Martyupnorth_2 was stumped and asked:

"How is that even possible?"

@Political_Hoop added in the comment section:

"I don't think that is possible, but why would you want to do this?"

@@matticus2218 said to app users:

"Someone's future husband is among the 1 057."

@charles_robots, who seemed to stick up for Bonnie, commented:

"Guys, we can criticise all we like and shame to our heart's content. But let's appreciate the fact that we have constitutional freedom, so she can do this if she wants to. Everyone else has the freedom to disagree."

