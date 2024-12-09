A total of 300 people gathered at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town for the HSBC SVNS tournament to break a world record

The group performed an amapiano-choreographed dance led by professional dancer Justin de Nobrega

Social media users in the comment section joked that the Springboks should perform the dance before the All Blacks after their haka

Trying to break a world record, 300 people danced at DHL Stadium to break an amapiano dance world record. Images: @svnsseries / TikTok, RODGER BOSCH / Getty Images

Over the weekend, rugby sevens teams from all around the world gathered in the Mother City for the HSBC SVNS at the DHL Stadium.

While many filled the venue to watch men and women dominate the pitch and ultimately see the Blitzbok take the win, the crowd also saw content creators and members of the general public get together to attempt to break a world record.

Amapiano dancing at HSBC SVNS

Before attempting to break the world record for the biggest amapiano dance at HSBC SVNS on 8 December, professional dancer Justin de Nobrega (@justindenobregaa) shared a series of videos breaking down the dance moves.

The moves were eventually put into action on the pitch by 300 participants, with Justin and a few others even ripping off their shorts!

Watch the video below:

GWR for largest amapiano dance

According to Guinness World Records, the largest amapiano dance, which Quintus Jansen and Bontle Modiselle achieved, had 252 participants.

Bontle, who celebrated and shared the achievement online, choreographed the dance while Quintus organised the group.

Internet reacts to amapiano dance at SVNS

Several members of the online community rushed to the post's comment section to express their thoughts about the stellar dance moves.

@tapspresident laughed and told social media users:

"They should do this before an All Blacks game straight after the haka. All races dancing to amapiano. I don't know why we still have South African All Blacks supporters."

@useroftikthings referred to the dance routine and humorously added:

"Imagine the Springboks taking off their shorts and doing this after a haka."

@janicehoffie wrote in the comments:

"Justin's quads are sickening!"

An entertained @cry.baby.ryan said:

"I need every possible angle of this dance."

@sir_kaleb shared with the public:

"In South Africa, getting bored is just an option."

@user5792549723268 said to the online community:

"There's no atmosphere like a Cape Town atmosphere."

