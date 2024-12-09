DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small appear to have another hit on their hands after previewing a new song

The Scorpion Kings remixed Caiphus Semenya's classic tune, Matswale , and fans lost their marbles

Peeps showed love to the Amapiano superstars and sang their praises for never dropping the ball

It looks like fans have more music to look forward to from the Scorpion Kings after they remixed a South African classic.

Scorpion Kings release song teaser

The festive season is upon us, and while fans debate which local track deserves the title of Song of the Year, it looks like the Scorpion Kings are ready to make another submission.

Twitter (X) user TheYanosUpdate shared a video of Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa jamming it up behind the decks at an event, where they previewed a never-before-heard song.

They shared a lively Amapiano remake of Matswale by veteran musician, Caiphus Semenya, from his 1996 album, Streams Today... Rivers Tomorrow.

This comes shortly after Kabza teased another Amapiano song, and it's clear that they still have plenty of hits to share:

Mzansi reacts to the Scorpion Kings' song

Fans were impressed and sang DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's praises:

Hlolo59 was impressed:

"Kabza just never misses. I have this song on DJ Ace’s mix, and I have been waiting for it to drop."

NPCJameel said:

"I love this song!"

PATJERAERATA wrote:

"I would need to have a Golf with an insane sound system for this song, chilling on a Sunday, listening to it indoors."

KThefirstone admitted:

"Eish, this version will take time to sink in. The first version they had was way better."

Obakiiing posted:

"There is another remake by The Groovist for Mbalenhle."

bonga_maduna asked:

"What's the difference between Piano acts and Burna Boy lately?"

